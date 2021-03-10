Banks' pledge $5 million to support budget mentors

ANZ, ASB, Westpac and BNZ are among the of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association members contributing to the $1 million a year to help fund the country's largest network of family budgeters.

Banks are to contribute $5 million over five years to help fund the country's largest network of family budgeters.

The money will not be used to bankroll the day-to-day running of the charity, which had an income of $2.4m in the year to June, but to fund projects to lift the skills and capabilities of the country’s army of financial mentors, many of whom are volunteers.

Fincap has become known as being outspoken on issues, especially around debt and the behaviour of large corporates such power companies, including through submissions to Parliament calling for law changes to help lower-income families.

But the contract governing the deal would not prevent Fincap, from voicing criticism of the banking industry.

“There are clauses that allow them to openly critical of the industry,” said New Zealand Bankers’ Association (NZBA) chief executive Roger Beaumont.

Fincap’s campaigns for law change include a successful campaign to persuade the Government to set a maximum cap on interest rates lenders could charge, and pushing for an end to self-regulation by power companies when it comes to disconnecting customers.

Data from the Reserve Bank shows many households have been paying down their consumer debts.

It had also been supportive of the Salvation Army campaign to stop courts from being able to order people’s private debts be repaid from benefits.

Fincap chief executive Ruth Smithers said: “We have a vision of building financial capability so people, whānau and communities live free of hardship.”

“FinCap addresses policy issues, and we work closely with retailers and government to progress initiatives to address hardship. That won’t change,” Smithers said.

“We’ll continue to raise systemic issues causing hardship which need addressing,” she said.

The $5m funding deal, negotiated by the NZBA, had its genesis in the financial inclusion forum held in Auckland in 2018, which followed growing concerns about the behaviour of banks, insurers, and finance companies.

The funding deal was close to being finalised in early 2020, but Beaumont said the Covid-19 pandemic put the project on pause.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ruth Smithers, chief executive of Fincap, says the agreement will directly support financial mentoring services.

Fincap works with a network of just over 200 independent budgeting services around the country, which exist to help individuals and families get on top of their finances, often working with people with large debts, struggling to make repayments. It gets some funding direct from the Ministry of Social Development, which operates Work and Income.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said increased money for financial mentors could help reduce overall indebtedness of households.

She said: “We know that cultural values influence financial perspectives. So we need bespoke services that cater for communities like Māori and Pasifika in order for them to get the most out of financial capability services.

Getty Images Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says more Māori and Pasifika-led financial mentoring services are needed.

“One of the partnership’s priorities will be support for Māori and Pasifika-led financial capability providers, including collaborating with them on initiatives that benefit iwi and Pasifika communities,” Sepuloni said.

Beaumont said the money provided by banks would provide support and skills to financial mentors working with families.

FinCap chairwoman Susan Kosmala said among the projects in the first year of funding would be one focused on greater co-operation between banks and financial mentors working with people under financial stress.

SUPPLIED âBanks are acutely aware of the importance of building financial capability,â says New Zealand Bankersâ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

Beaumont said the funding showed banks’ commitment to doing their part to help families hit by the Covid-19 economic downturn.

“New Zealand has done incredibly well to get through 2020 in relatively good shape, but the downturn has hit certain parts of the community much harder than others,” Beaumont said.

“Banks have supported affected households and businesses through the hard months of 2020 and this partnership shows we want to help in other ways too,” he said.