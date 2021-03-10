Big brands accused of 'Covid-washing' to push junk food during lockdown

Companies selling snacks and fast food have been accused of “Covid-washing” to market unhealthy products to New Zealanders during lockdown.

A University of Auckland study found social media posts from 14 out of 20 of the nation’s biggest food and drink brands referenced the Covid-19 response during March, April and May last year.

Some posts used phrases like #allinthistogether, “Kia kaha [Stand strong]”, and “We know these are challenging times for all of us…” while others – including this from pizza chain Dominos, “Not sure who needs to hear this, but you can order Domino’s more than once today. It’s OK.” – encouraged over-consumption, the study found.

In an analysis of the posts, published this week in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, the researchers called the tactics ‘Covid-washing,’ similar to ‘green-washing’ where companies use environmental concerns as a marketing ploy.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: Survey reveals how 'covid-washing' during lockdown got Kiwis hooked on junk food

* Social media companies can do more to tamp down coronavirus misinformation

* Coronavirus is a global 'misinfodemic'

* Kids see more than 40 ads for unhealthy products a day



Lead author Dr Sarah Gerritsen said Covid-washing portrayed a company as empathetic and contributing in a meaningful way to the pandemic response.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Dominos says its social media advertising reflects "what is happening within our communities at any given time", including during lockdown.

“In reality, it was just another strategy to promote products and choices that are detrimental to health,” she said.

The study found 27 per cent of the 1368 posts during the three-month period related to Covid-19 themes.

Fast-food companies were the most likely to reference the pandemic, with a rapid increase in their number of social media posts just prior to the end of Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The most common tactic (in 36 per cent of posts referring to Covid-19) was linking a brand with community spirit.

Suggesting brand-related isolation activities was also common (23 per cent), along with the message that consumption helps people to cope (22 per cent).

The authors argue that the findings cast doubt over whether food and beverage companies were showing a “due sense of social responsibility to consumers and to society” and did “not undermine the health and well-being of individuals” as required under the New Zealand Advertising Standards Code.

John Cowpland/alphapix Customers queue for the drive-thru at a Hawke’s Bay McDonlad’s after level 4 lockdown restrictions eased. (File photo)

Six posts from brands including McDonald’s and Dominos were found to potentially breach one of New Zealand’s advertising standards codes by promoting excessive consumption or targeting children.

Domino's said its marketing adhered to all guidelines set out by the Advertising Standards Authority and it did not market to children

The company’s social media advertising reflected “what is happening within our communities at any given time”, including during the lockdown.

“This was reflected in our social media posts... At Domino's we don't try to be anything we're not. We know our customers come to us for a treat and we remain focused on providing more choice to customers than ever before.”

A spokesman for McDonald's said the research showed “a fundamental lack of understanding of how brands operate on social media channels, and presents a number of incorrect and misleading suppositions”, and that researchers had not taken into account the “macroenvironment” during lockdown and Alert Level 3.

User generated content and news media coverage had built up an anticipation for the reopening of the likes of McDonald's.

“In addition to responding to that excitement, much of our Covid-19 related content was functional and instructional, explaining to customers what to expect when visiting a McDonald's.”

The marketing of unhealthy food and beverages is widespread across multiple online platforms.

During lockdown, Facebook, in particular, became a way for companies to rapidly share advertising content to reach a large audience, as most of the population was spending more time than ever online.

At the same time, many people were isolated or stressed, which increased their vulnerability to comfort or binge-eating and led to increased unhealthy food and beverage purchasing and intake.

Other research from Gerritsen showed adults under the most stress during lockdown, such as those who had lost income or were juggling working from home with childcare, were the most likely to struggle to eat healthily.

“Being bombarded by advertising online undermines our ability to eat well, and during the pandemic these companies were preying on our anxiety,” she said.

“The misappropriation of social concern about the pandemic in order to promote unhealthy products and build brand loyalty at a time when many people were experiencing heightened stress is unconscionable and undermined public health.”