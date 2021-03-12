From delivery boy to CEO: Foodstuffs boss stepping down after 20 years

From humble beginnings as a Four Square delivery boy, Steve Anderson went on to lead one of the country’s largest supermarket businesses.

Chief executive of Foodstuffs South Island since 2000, Anderson this week announced he will step down from the role early next year.

Although his first grocery role was a lowly one, Anderson had his sights set much higher.

A Bachelor of Science in geology with Honours and a Master of Business Administration from Otago University led to roles with petrochemical company Shell in New Zealand and London before he took on a role with dairy business Mainland Products.

After five years as general manager of sales at Mainland, Anderson took the helm at Foodstuffs South Island in 2000, ticking off a major career goal in the process.

SUPPLIED Steve Anderson is stepping down as Foodstuffs South Island chief executive after 20 years in the job.

“I was interviewed at the time by the board of directors, and they asked me if I’d had any big career aspirations when I left university.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I wanted to be a CEO by the time I’m 40 and by the way, I’m 39 and 11 months old – make my day,’ and they did,” he said.

“I didn't expect to be the CEO of such a big company, but I’ve loved the job and I’m very proud of the success of Foodstuffs.”

Anderson is credited with taking turnover at the co-operative, which operates New World, Four Square and Pak ‘n Save supermarkets, from $1.2 billion in 2000 to $3.3 billion in 2020 and seeing the business through significant change and growth.

The increasing role of technology, from the introduction of self-checkouts more than a decade ago to the staggering amount of data held on every product, had been fascinating, he said.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The opening of an expanded supermarket distribution centre at Hornby in 2015 was a highlight for Anderson.

“Twenty years ago, IT was tucked in a corner and nobody really thought about it. Now it’s at the centre of everything.

“We have data on more than 300 attributes for every product – everything from weight to nutrition to ingredients – and we have about 80,000 products.”

Data collected from customers, including via the New World Clubcard loyalty scheme, is also used to help stores tailor the shopping experience.

“It gives much greater insight to help make sure the right products are on the shelves.”

Russell McKenzie, chairman of Foodstuffs South Island, said Anderson had driven growth and development right across the business.

Market share had increased significantly, with a number of projects including the Clubcard launch in 2014, contributing to consistent growth.

The establishment of the Food for Thought Trust, an initiative also delivered by the Heart Foundation, was another highlight for Anderson.

The programme sees nutritionists visit schools to educate year 5 and 6 students on making healthier food choices. Since its creation in 2007, it has reached more than 180,000 students in 2100 schools.

David Walker/Stuff Anderson’s first job was as a Four Square delivery boy. Years later, he returned to head the brand’s parent company, Foodstuffs South Island. (File photo)

The opening of an expanded supermarket distribution centre at Hornby in 2015 also stood out.

The largest facility of its kind at the time, the purpose-built building was designed to improve supply chain efficiency and withstand the earthquakes Canterbury became well-known for during his tenure as chief executive.

“From a state-of-the-art picking module to storage systems constructed to deal with the forces generated by seismic events and specially developed post-tensioned concrete flooring, the building was carefully designed to behave predictably during earthquake event,” Anderson said.

The quakes in September 2010 and February 2011, and the Covid-19 pandemic, had tested the Foodstuffs team but its response had shown the strength of the business.

“Making sure our communities are supported and have access to a reliable supply of products on shelf is our number one priority and the long hours people have worked to ensure this occurred during the earthquakes, recent Covid-19 lockdowns and alert level changes is something I am extremely grateful for.

“Without their personal sacrifices we would not be able to ensure New Zealanders have access to the everyday essentials they need.”

McKenzie described Anderson as “a proud Southern man” who enjoys mountain biking, fly-fishing and his family life.

Anderson will stay on as chief executive until February, allowing the board time to find a replacement and make a smooth transition.

After some downtime, he plans to take on governance roles.