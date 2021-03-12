Brighter horizon for travel companies lifts sharemarket

Air New Zealand shares are flying high as investors eye the resumption of international travel.

Optimism about the resumption of international travel as vaccine programmes are rolled out around the world helped the sharemarket finish the week on a positive note.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3 per cent, or 154.295 points, to 12,426.77 on Friday.

“With the vaccine roll-out becoming a reality, investors are looking forward to a brighter horizon for the travel companies,” said Greg Smith, head of research at Fat Prophets. “Potentially by the end of this year the international gates are going to be open, albeit with a vaccine-stamped passport.”

A travel bubble with Australia could happen earlier, he said.

Australia’s announcement this week of a A$1.2 billion (NZ$1.3b) tourism support package to encourage visits to the regions is also stoking hopes that a similar package could be offered here.

“The tourism sector is an even greater proportion of our economy, and some targeted assistance for the tourism sector here is probably well overdue,” Smith said.

Air New Zealand rose 4.1 per cent to $1.77, taking its gain this week to 12 per cent. Auckland International Airport jumped 6.3 per cent to $7.55, and was the biggest stock traded by value, with $33.8 million shares changing hands. Travel software company Serko advanced 0.5 per cent to $5.70.

Auckland Airport has raised enough money from shareholders to last the company through until December this year, which looked about right, but Air New Zealand is expected to ask shareholders for more capital in the next few months, Smith said.

Tourism Holdings Ltd/Stuff Tourism Holdings shares rose on optimism vaccinations will allow borders to open to international tourists.

Other companies which would benefit from a re-opening of borders also rose.

Campervan company Tourism Holdings lifted 0.9 per cent to $2.25, cinema software company Vista Group International increased 3.4 per cent to $1.85, and casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group advanced 1.5 per cent to $3.32.

Hospitality group Savor was the biggest gainer on the NZX, jumping 10 per cent to 22 cents. Savor’s shares have been in favour this week after the company announced it had agreed to buy three central Auckland eateries for $11m in cash and shares after selling its unprofitable Moa Brewing business.

My Food Bag continued its slide since its debut last Friday. Shares in the meal kit company, which were sold to investors at $1.85, fell 1.2 per cent to $1.61 on Friday, taking their slide since listing to 7.5 per cent.

Smith said the local market also benefited from positive sentiment from overseas, after several major stock indexes hit all-time highs in the United States on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index rose 1 per cent, extending its winning streak to a third day as it scored a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also hit all-time highs.

The latest gains came as President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping pandemic relief package that would provide US$1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, which began a year ago.

