Auckland's 'homeless haven', Merge Cafe, saved from closure, fundraising goal smashed

Merge Cafe, a “haven” for Auckland's homeless community, has been saved from closure after a huge community fundraising effort.

The future of the cafe on Karangahape Rd, which is run by the Lifewise Trust, hung in the balance after the trust lost a large donor last year due to the fallout of Covid-19.

It needed to raise $60,000 by the end of March, or risk the doors closing forever – something cafe manager Manu Kahlon said would be devastating for the people who rely on it.

The fundraising total hit more than $80,000 on Friday, with donations still coming in.

Kahlon said the past few days had been a rollercoaster. Regulars were asking, “If you close where are we going to go?”, he said.

“All those questions are hard to answer.

“Today we could tell them, ‘Don't worry, we’ve raised enough money’.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Manu Kahlom, manager at Merge Cafe, said he was relieved the fundraising target had been met.

Everyone was “really happy” at the news, he said, “just running around like crazy”.

Merge Cafe provides subsidised meals for people who are homeless or living on the margins of society.

People can also access free internet, tea and coffee and – perhaps most importantly – a safe and supportive community.

Kahlon said the cafe had been incredibly busy this week with new faces and people wanting to help.

He said he hadn’t expected the fundraising to be so successful.

“I’m very grateful to the people who donated, especially the K Rd community.”

He said while the cafe had “dodged a bullet” this time with its fundraising efforts, its future depended on continuing support.

“We’ve been here for 11 years. We’ll be here for another 11 – or forever – if the support is there.”