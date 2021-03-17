Fonterra first-half profit falls 22% as asset sales boost previous year

Fonterra’s first-half profit fell as the previous year’s earnings were inflated by one-off asset sales, however an improvement in its underlying performance means it has resumed paying dividends.

The cooperative posted a 22 per cent fall in net profit to $391 million in the six months to the end of January, with the previous period’s profits boosted by the sale of its half share in pharmaceutical supplier DFE Pharma and nutrition business Foodspring.

“While down on this time last year at a headline level, the 2020 financial year benefited significantly from the divestments of DFE Pharma and Foodspring,” said chief executive Miles Hurrell. “There’s still more work to do, but our improved performance and reduced debt levels are helping us build the financial strength of the co-op.”

Fonterra’s normalised profit, which excludes one-time items and better reflects the underlying performance of the business, rose 43 per cent to $418m. The improvement enabled the board to resume the payment of a first-half dividend of 5 cents a share on April 15.

Hurrell said the Greater China business was the “standout performer” in the first half, with pre-tax earnings jumping 38 per cent to $339m helped by its strong foodservice business, improvements in its consumer business, and China’s strong economic recovery following the initial impact of Covid-19. The Greater China gross margin jumped to 17.7 per cent from 14.3 per cent.

Since Hurrell took over in 2018, initially in an interim capacity, the cooperative owned by its 10,000 farmer shareholders has honed its focus on its core New Zealand milk business, selling overseas assets and underperforming plants, and reducing costs and debt, with the aim of improving its earnings. Its debt fell 3 per cent to $5.6 billion in the first half.

In line with that strategy Hurrell announced the cooperative had decided to sell its joint venture farms in China after agreeing in October last year to sell its own China farms for $555m to pay down debt.

“We expect the sales of our farms to be completed this financial year and the sale of the JV farms to be completed this calendar year,” he said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

The cooperative has also continued to reduce its shareholding in Chinese manufacturer Beingmate, with its holding dropping to 2.82 per cent from 3.94 per cent at January 31.

Fonterra will continue to sell down its remaining shareholding and expects to have fully exited this investment before the end of this financial year, Hurrell said.

“Greater China continues to be one of our most important strategic markets,” he said. “We remain committed to growing the value of our Greater China business, which we’ll do by bringing the goodness of New Zealand milk to Chinese customers in innovative ways and partnering with local Chinese companies to do so.”

Hurrell reaffirmed the cooperative’s forecast milk price for farmers of between $7.30 and $7.90 per kilogram of milk solids, putting it on track for its second highest milk price to date, which would contribute an estimated $11.5b to the economy.

He also restated the cooperative’s full-year guidance for normalised earnings per share of between 25 and 35 cents per share.

Still, he said the company’s profits will come under significant pressure in the second half of the financial year as higher milk prices squeeze margins.