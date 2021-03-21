Migrants protest at $450m of deductions from their NZ super payments

Pension protester Sissi Stein-Abel says politicians are keen to be fair only when it does not involve spending money to achieve it.

New Zealand is deducting about $450 million a year from the overseas pensions of people receiving NZ Super payments, information from the Ministry of Social Development shows.

That is up from $325m in 2016, with over 65s who worked in Britain, Australia, the Netherlands and Canada bearing the brunt of a policy dubbed “daylight robbery” by pensions campaigner Sissi Stein-Abel, who immigrated to New Zealand from Germany.

Pensions Minister Carmel Sepuloni called the deductions “fair, equitable, and affordable”, but Stein-Abel said the pensions being deducted were mainly “contributory” pensions built up from contributions people made from their salaries.

Stein-Abel said the ministry’s figures understated the cost to over 65s who had worked for some portion of their lives overseas, including many born New Zealanders, as they did not include people whose overseas pension was larger than NZ Super, and so did not bother to apply for the state pension.

The Government said that without the deductions, people who had worked overseas would get “a greater overall level of government retirement support” than people who had only lived and worked in New Zealand.

But Stein-Abel said that was misleading because overseas pensions built up from contributions from salary were not government retirement support.

“Individuals and their employers fund them during overseas employment, and these people are not ‘financially advantaged’ compared to Kiwis who have never worked overseas,” Stein-Abel said.

“These Kiwis who have never left the country could save the money others had to pay into the retirement schemes overseas, and invest it into property, shares and, since 2007, KiwiSaver,” she said.

New Zealand’s universal basic old age pension is unique, with most countries requiring workers pay a portion of their salaries into contributory state-mandated pensions schemes.

But under the Social Security Act, the Ministry of Social Development may decide a foreign pension can be deducted, if it decides it is part of a programme which provides pensions, if they are administered by or on behalf of another country’s government.

People often have no idea their overseas pensions would be deducted before they applied for NZ Super, said Paul Rea, a pensioner who has his overseas pension deducted despite working in New Zealand for more than 30 years.

SUPPLIED Paul Rea says he is angry his overseas pension built up through contributions made from his salary is deducted from his NZ Super payments.

Rea called for a “long stop” to be introduced so people who had been in New Zealand for 20 years would be exempted from the deductions policy, a move that would mirror “fair” pension reforms before Parliament which would require migrants to have to wait 20 years to qualify for NZ Super instead of the current 10.

Stein-Abel said her preference was for a law change, so people received a proportion of NZ Super for every year they lived in New Zealand during their working lives, earning the full NZ Super over 20, or 25 years.

“I will not receive a cent of NZ Super, once my overseas pension payments kick in. Living and working in New Zealand for 20 years when I retire will remain totally unrewarded,” she said.

“To pay full NZ Super after 10 years surely is too generous. But not paying full NZ Super or any NZ Super at all to someone after 20 or 30 years is a state crime,” she said.

The impact of deductions can fall unfairly on some NZ Super recipients, as migrants from some countries, China included, are allowed to keep their full overseas state pensions.

Stein-Abel said the pensions deductions were a “dirty secret” and challenged the ministry to publish a full list of pensions that were deducted online so people considering moving to New Zealand could factor it into their financial planning.

The ministry released a complete list of overseas pensions to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

For some countries with powerful pension schemes, and long economic and immigration links to New Zealand, the amounts deducted are substantial, including the $255m of British pensions deducted from 60,894 people, including those of New Zealanders who worked in Britain before returning home.

Other countries, where economies and pension systems were weak, the amount deducted was minimal, such as the $690 deducted from Sudanese pensions.