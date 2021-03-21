Food charity Ōtara Kai Village fears for future due to year-long land stoush

A child lifts a bag of food from a table at the Ōtara Kai Village, where families have been visiting to collect food parcels.

A stoush over a disputed bit of land in south Auckland has seen a local business association and a charity that feeds the needy locked in a year-long battle of wills.

The Ōtara Business Association (OBA) has been at loggerheads with Ōtara Kai Village (OKV), and its founder Swanie Nelson, since the social enterprise set up residence out the front of the Ōtara Town Centre at the start of 2020.

On the site there are three shipping containers, where a team of volunteers feed those who would otherwise go without. It also acts as a hub for access to social services and a gathering point for the Ōtara community.

Nelson said she and her team at the OKV had tried to establish a working relationship with OBA, but the situation had become unworkable.

The relationship started amicably enough when Nelson approached the OBA about leasing the concrete space that had stood empty for years at the front of the centre, she said.

She and her team had scouted the land and knew it would be a visible spot where they could engage with the community they were trying to help, Nelson said.

Supplied/Supplied Swanie Nelson at the Otara Kai Village’s Christmas festivities last year.

But after initial discussions to use the land fell through, one of Nelson’s team found the space was classified as a roadway and belonged to Auckland Transport (AT). She cut ties with OBA and signed a three-year lease on the land with AT. Nelson believes the association continues to oppose its use of the space. According to the business association's strategic outline, there were plans to turn the disputed space into a parking lot connecting both sides of the shopping centre.

Stuff understands Rana Judge, the business association’s manager, and other members of the OBA’s executive met Auckland Transport and Auckland Council representatives about the dispute.

The kai project has continued to grow since it was established, but behind the scenes, Nelson said she had faced attacks on her integrity and the legitimacy of the deal that allowed the Ōtara Kai Village to remain where it was.

RNZ Auckland's Spark Arena was transformed into a food bank to help feed thousands of households going hungry during the lockdown (video first published in June).

Nelson, a newly elected member of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, was investigated by Auckland Council following allegations she had conflicts of interest sitting on the board while also having a hand in OKV.

But the investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing or impropriety.

She said she had also found herself on the end of accusations the kai village has been taking business from surrounding shops, leading to their closure.

But Nelson said there was no crossover between what the kai village offers and the wares at Ōtara Town Centre. Instead, she pointed the finger at Covid-19 enforced lockdowns as one of the factors leading to shop closures.

“Any shopping we do, we do from the businesses around us,” Nelson said.

“We bring people to the town centre, so we’re actually helping businesses.”

Ōtara Business Association was approached for comment, but Judge said they were unable to comment at this stage.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lee Naniseni organised OKV’s response to the most recent Auckland lockdown.

Ōtara Kai Village

The OKV was built from the ground up by Nelson and the Ōtara community it serves.

Nelson, a social worker for close to three decades, was sick of seeing people coming in to Ōtara and telling its residents how to fix their problems.

She had already formed a like-minded community group when she set up Pātaka Kai – a community food pantry where people can pick up and donate food at small street stalls.

With the success of that idea, they decided to take it further. The idea had initially been to build a community garden, but when Covid-19 hit they realised they didn’t have time to wait for food to grow, and the kai village was formed.

A container was donated by the council’s development arm Panuku, which was converted into a hub for its operations. Members have since added two more which house a free bike repair shop and a food stall.

On-site people are able to connect with social and health services as well as pick up weekly food parcels made up of rescued and donated food.