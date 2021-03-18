Onions miss the boat as horticulture exports struggle with shipping issues

New Zealand exports about 85 per cent of its onion crop, some of which is not making it to the ship, its industry body says

Exporters are starting feel the impact of shipping problems, as vessels skip or stay shorter periods at ports, and empty containers remain unevenly spread throughout the country.

Over 50 containers of export onions, collectively worth about $600,000, missed their ship to Europe at Port of Tauranga last week, just as the onion export season hits its peak.

Onions New Zealand chief executive James Kuperus said the exporters concerned were hoping to catch the next ship in a week, but it was happening to growers every week.

‘’We’re trying to export to Spain and Germany right now, we’ve got a very short market window.

''If you miss by a week you might also miss your customers’ requirements by a week as well ... If things arrive a week or two late, it's very hard to convince the consumer to eat some more onions at a later date.''

With apples and kiwifruit also coming into peak harvest time, Kuperus said it was ''a very stressful time'' for exporters.

''For onions, it takes about eight months to grow and harvest them and it's heartbreaking when you get to this stage and you can't get them offshore to the markets.''

The cargo was being missed because some ships were racing to catch up on their schedules after delays and they were doing that by skipping ports or cutting short their visits.

New Zealand exports $150 million in onions a year, and 60 per cent of the crop is grown in Pukekohe which exports through Auckland, or Tauranga, which is taking Auckland’s overflow.

Meanwhile, in the Hawkes Bay, Manawatu and Canterbury, ‘’onions are in the packhouse ready to go’' but exporters were having difficulty finding empty containers, Kuperus said.

James Kuperus of Onions New Zealand says exporters facing the peak of their season are very stressed.

The apple export season is also in full flight. Murray Tait of fruit exporter Te Mata Exports in Havelock North said his company had not any cargo bypassed.

But the availability of empty containers was becoming a real issue, depending on the shipping line, and there were also logistical issues with ship arrivals.

Because of the disruption, ports around the country were no longer guaranteeing fixed berthing slots to vessels and it was now a ‘'first come, first served’' basis, he said.

Exporters were trying to have their cargo at the terminal ready to go, but ports did not have unlimited storage and there were a limited number of plugs for ‘’reefer'’ refrigerated containers.

'’You have a situation where vessel arrivals at the port are changing sometimes twice a day. Planning for all that just becomes a nightmare,’’ Tait said.

Exporters are scrambling to meet ships as arrival times become a case of ''first come, first served''.

Up until now the bigger problem for New Zealand has been importers finding space to bring goods into the country.

But as far back as December, a shortage of empty containers for exporters was a looming concern.

‘’Around the world there is a significant lack of empty containers because the flow, we call it an equipment imbalance, hasn’t worked between the ports,’’ Chris Edwards, president of Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Federation, said at that time.

He blamed the shipping lines for making decisions based on where they could get best value.

For example, ‘’low volume commodities that the Americans would export to China, such as soyabean products, the shipping lines are preferring to take empty vessels back to China and fill them with high value goods, than take a full container and delay the delivery.’’