Accounting professor calls on Hallenstein Glasson to revisit its wage subsidy decision

The accounting professor who called out big companies for hanging on to wage subsidies when they were profitable and paying dividends says Hallenstein Glasson should revisit its decision not to pay back its $5.2 million subsidy.

The retailer on Friday reported first-half profit rose 29 per cent to $19.8 million and lifted its interim dividend payment to shareholders by 53 per cent to 23 cents a share, at a cost of $13.7m.

University of Auckland accounting professor Jilnaught Wong spoke out last year about NZX-listed companies he believed had taken advantage of the high-trust wage subsidy system. Following public pressure, retailers including The Warehouse Group and Briscoe Group repaid their wage subsidies after trading picked up.

Hallenstein, which was also among the companies Wong called out, posted an annual profit last year of $27.8m, down 4.3 per cent on the previous year, and paid $23.2m of dividends, citing its strong balance sheet.

Managing director Mary Devine said at the time of the annual result in September that the company had no plan to return the wage subsidy, which she said had enabled it to retain staff during the pandemic when stores were closed.

Following the company’s latest profit result on Friday, Wong called on the company to reconsider its decision.

Supplied Recently retired accounting professor Jilnaught Wong is calling on Hallenstein Glasson to reconsider its decision not to repay the government wage subsidy.

“I hope the board revisits the question about repaying the wage subsidy, given their improved performance and increased dividends,” Wong said. He has recently retired from the university.

Devine didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The wage subsidy scheme was set up to ensure people didn’t lose their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over its lifetime, about 750,000 businesses claimed $14 billion worth subsidies.

Ministry of Social Development figures show business had repaid $732.4m of wage subsidies as of last week.

In a statement accompanying the first-half result, Devine said the trading environment in both New Zealand and Australia “remains challenging, and with the uncertainty of Covid-19 ever present”.

Supplied/Supplied Hallenstein Glasson managing director Mary Devine says the trading environment “remains challenging”.

“The balance sheet continues to be strong, inventories well controlled and the current trading patterns have allowed the company to increase the dividend payment,” she said

Profit at the company’s New Zealand womenswear chain Glassons fell 1.6 per cent to $5.8m as sales increased 15 per cent to $61.8m. In Australia, profit jumped 71 per cent to $10.2m, as sales lifted 27 per cent to $68.4m.

At menswear chain Hallenstein Brothers, profit rose 8.4 per cent to $3.7m. Sales slid 1.2 per cent to $51.7m, which Devine said was a result of reduced demand for tailored clothing as more people worked from home and there was uncertainty around events.

The menswear chain was changing its products and repositioning the brand, she said.

The company’s online sales now make up 23.8 per cent of all sales, up from 15 per cent last year as many people prefer to shop from home during the pandemic.

Sales in the first seven weeks of the winter season were 17.8 per cent ahead of the same period last year, which Devine said was encouraging, although she noted that the impact of Covid-19 was starting to be felt in both New Zealand and Australia in the comparable period last year.

The group’s gross profit margin fell to 56.5 per cent from 58.3 per cent as stock was airfreighted due to delays in shipping.

In addition to its New Zealand wage subsidy payments, the company also received $5m of job seeker payments in Australia last year, and noted in its latest accounts that it has received another $2.1m in wage subsidies and other benefits from the Australian government in the first half.

Shares in Hallenstein Glasson were unchanged at $7.50 in mid-afternoon trading on Friday. The shares have gained 165 per cent over the past year.