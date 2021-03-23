Rocket Lab launch successfully passes 100-satellite milestone

Rocket Lab's launch of the Electron Rocket at the Mahia Peninsula goes smoothly.

Rocket Lab has launched a spacecraft on Tuesday morning to test technology that will be used for its Moon and Venus missions, as well as a controversial military satellite and five other payloads.

The company’s 18th orbital mission from its launch complex on the Māhia Peninsula near Gisborne took off at 11.30am, and can be viewed above. It will take the number of satellites launched by Rocket Lab to 104.

Rocket Lab/Screenshot/Stuff A view of the Electron rocket above the earth.

Peace activists are planning a protest on Wednesday to object to the Electron rocket giving a ride into space for a “Gunsmoke-J” satellite developed by the US Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command.

Although Rocket Lab has launched surveillance satellites for the US military and also one for the Mexican defence force in the past, its involvement in the Gunsmoke-J programme has attracted more controversy because those satellites are intended to be capable of helping direct fire in a conflict.

Supplied The launch took the number of satellites deployed in space by Rocket Lab into three figures.

READ MORE:

* Police assess community sentiment ahead of protest over Rocket Lab launch

* New rocket will be 'work horse' for space industry, says Rocket Lab's Peter Beck

* Open letter to Prime Minister expresses concerns for Rocket Lab's planned ‘Gunsmoke-J’ launch

* First New Zealand-made operational satellite sent into orbit, Rocket Lab says

* Rocket Lab wins Nasa contract to provide 'ride to the moon' for small satellite mission



The Peace Foundation International Affairs and Disarmament Committee has expressed concerned the satellite could breach New Zealand’s nuclear-free laws by helping direct nuclear weapons.

US Defence documents suggest, however, that the goal is to help accurately direct ground fire against small moving targets, for example in battlefield situations.

Rocket Lab/Screenshot/Stuff The Electron rocket had a successful launch.

Police confirmed to Stuff that they had been assessing community sentiment towards Rocket Lab in the run up to possible protests, which included paying a visit to one concerned community member.

The Rocket Lab spacecraft on board the Electron is a Photon Pathstone spacecraft which it designed itself to test power management, thermal control, deep-space radio capability, sun sensors and other systems.

They will be needed to support its launch of a lunar orbital satellite for NASA later this year, and its own private mission to check for signs of life in the atmosphere of Venus in 2023.