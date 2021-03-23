Agribusiness Scales eyes bid for winemaker Villa Maria Estates

An insight into harvest filmed over the 2019 vintage. "You have to be a little bit crazy to work in the wine industry." (First published in February 2020)

Agribusiness Scales Corp is eyeing up the potential acquisition of winemaker Villa Maria Estates.

Scales managing director Andy Borland confirmed to the NZX on Tuesday that the company “is participating in the sales process for Villa Maria, but cautions that there is no certainty that its participation will result in any transaction”.

Founded as a shipping business in 1897, Scales is now the country’s biggest integrated apple business. In recent years it has sold its storage businesses, and used some of the proceeds to bolster its food ingredients business, although it has kept cash on hand for growth.

“It’s an interesting move given whilst they are in horticulture, they are not in wine,” said Greg Smith, head of research at Fat Prophets. “They are going to have to sell to shareholders why it’s a good idea to go a little bit outside of your comfort zone into the wine industry.”

Villa Maria, founded by Sir George Fistonich in 1961, is being sold for around A$200 million (NZ$213m) through investment bank UBS, according to the Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column published on Monday. Scales had bid more than rival suitors, including Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard and Accolade Wines, the column said.

“It looks like hefty competition, and it sounds like they would have to come with a pretty knock-out price,” Smith said.

SUPPLIED Winemaker Villa Maria Estates is up for sale.

With a market capitalisation of $656m, Scales would be looking at raising equity and taking on more debt to fund the purchase, Smith said.

When announcing its full-year result last month, Borland said Scales had net cash of $97.6m which “provides us with a solid base from which to invest in future growth opportunities, both organic and acquisitive”.

On Tuesday, Borland said the company had the capacity to increase its debt, although he declined to say how much it could borrow. Scales had borrowings of $53.1m and cash and term deposits of $150.6m at the end of December.

Borland has previously said Scales was looking to acquire agribusinesses that would complement its apple business, which has a well-developed export market to Asia and particularly to China. Scales is 15 per cent owned by China Resources Ng Fung, which strengthens its links in the Chinese market.

Scales may see synergies in logistics and transport, benefits of diversification, an opportunity to invest in the brand and make inroads into China, Smith said.

He noted New Zealand wine sales had performed well during the Covid-19 pandemic, on the back of increased home consumption.

Shares in Scales rose 2.4 per cent to $4.66 im mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday, taking their gain over the past two days to 7.1 per cent.