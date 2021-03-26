Investment or speculation: KiwiSaver fund enters the bitcoin era

Bitcoin is often represented visually as a golden coin, but it is actually a digital cryptocurrency.

NZ Funds Management’s KiwiSaver growth fund has invested in bitcoin, and chief investment officer James Grigor​ expects that within five years it will feature in more KiwiSaver schemes.

The KiwiSaver provider changed its offer documents in October to allow it to invest in cryptocurrencies for the first time.

Grigor said bitcoin had become a commodity, with many of the attractive hallmarks of gold, which investors often bought as a store of value in times of economic crisis.

“If you are happy to invest in gold, you can’t really discount bitcoin,” Grigor said.

But rival KiwiSaver providers said bitcoin was a speculative asset, with one saying putting KiwiSaver money into it was more like gambling than investing.

NZ Fund’s KiwiSaver Growth Strategy fund, which had investments worth just over $350 million​ at the end of December, had around 5​ per cent of its money in bitcoin, Grigor said.

“Our KiwiSaver is majority built up through traditional assets classes, your bonds and shares, and they will always be the asset classes that compound over time to give people the best retirement they can get,” he said.

“But there’s going to be times when it’s not always going to be plain sailing. You may still have a positive view of those asset classes, but other opportunities present themselves,” he said.

Bitcoin’s price has risen sharply as overseas institutional investors had begun buying positions for their clients in a process Grigor called the “legitimisation” of bitcoin.

The likes of pension funds were now able to invest in bitcoin funds, like those from United States company Galaxy Digital, in which NZ Funds had invested KiwiSaver money, he said.

Earlier this month Morgan Stanley​ became the first big US bank to offer its wealthy clients access to bitcoin funds, using the Galaxy Digital funds, said Grigor.

But other KiwiSaver providers and big investors did not see bitcoin as having a place in their portfolios.

David Beattie from Booster, said: “At this stage we would say, ‘no’ because it’s an investment that doesn’t demonstrate risk-return properties that are acceptable from our point of view.”

“It’s too speculative at this stage,” he said.

Sam Stubbs, chief executive of the Simplicity KiwiSaver scheme, said: “I think bitcoin within KiwiSaver is tantamount to gambling, not investing. I’m surprised any KiwiSaver manager would consider it a legitimate asset class.”

Paul Brownsey from Pathfinder KiwiSaver said he felt the case for bitcoin as a store of value was overstated, as the price of the cryptocurrency was just too volatile.

The “use” case for bitcoin was also hard to see, he said, as countries had electronic money systems people could actually use to buy things.

Pathfinder offers low-carbon KiwiSaver funds, and Brownsey said bitcoin was anything but low carbon.

“Bitcoin mining uses about as much electricity as Argentina,” Brownsey said.

Brownsey said when he recently challenged a New Zealand advocate of bitcoin, he was told that the world was transitioning to renewable electricity.

Just how volatile the price of bitcoin could be was shown by the price movements since NZ Funds bought into it.

“We bought in in October at US$10,000 (NZ$14,360). It was US$62,000 at the weekend, and it’s back at US$55,000 today,” Grigor said.

But the legitimisation of bitcoin also meant there were now bitcoin derivatives, so fund managers could hedge some of the risk of investing in bitcoin, and the bitcoin market was also very liquid, he said.

NZ Funds’ view was that bitcoin’s price would continue on its upward trajectory, but “if we think the momentum has gone, we will move onto the next asset class”.