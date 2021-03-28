Gardeners' guilty secret: Plant nursery trials sustainable plastic pot alternative

Vibrant Earth owner Mary Duncan explains the plant sleeves she trialed as an alternative to plastic pots.

A Nelson nursery owner says a fabric plant container she has been trialling offers a sustainable alternative to plastic pots and produces healthier plants at less cost.

After 26 years of growing plants in plastic pots Mary Duncan of Vibrant Earth said she decided it was time to find a way to ditch plastic in favour of a more environmentally friendly alternative.

“Here I am growing this wonderful product, but I'm putting this plastic back into the waste stream,” Duncan said.

This time last year she came up with a concept where plants are grown, distributed and sold to customers in biodegradable sleeves.

Duncan said she grew about 1000 plants across four common varieties in sleeves to see how they would perform compared to plants in pots, and was surprised with the results.

“You actually do get a better plant. They grew beautifully.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The plant sleeve was produced by European company Ellepot.

Plants in sleeves also experienced less transplant shock when planted in the ground meaning they established at the same rate as a bigger plant removed from a pot, she said.

As a result, plants in sleeves could be sold when smaller, she said.

Fabric sleeves also allowed the root system of plants to be better observed, which could not be achieved with plastic pots, she said.

For the trial Duncan used a sleeve produced by Denmark manufacturer Ellepot, which were cheaper than plastic pots, she said. The sleeve was mostly biodegradable but was bound together with some polyester, she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Vibrant Earth owner Mary Duncan says she is concerned about plastic pots contributing to the waste stream.

That was the easiest product she could get her hands on at the time, but fully biodegradable products were becoming more available, and she would seek those out for future trials, she said.

“For this trail there were definitely compromises.

“It just happened to be the product that I found that was as close as I could get.”

Vibrant Earth supplied large garden centres in the South Island and some in the North Island, as well as the landscape industry, she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Vibrant Earth trialled a sustainable alternative to plastic pots last year.

Customers and peers in the industry acknowledged there needed to be a shift away from plastic pots but adopting an entirely new system was a step too far for many, especially at a time when they were managing the impacts of Covid-19, she said.

A lot of potting in the nursery industry was reliant on machines designed for plastic pots which meant new machinery would need to be purchased for an alternative method, she said.

She believed after set up costs, a biodegradable sleeve system would be more cost-efficient for producers and retailers.

She said she would revisit the concept and continue to refine it and push for widespread adoption.

“I personally don't see any reason why it can't work.”

Ultimately, it would take customer pressure for the industry to move away from plastic to more sustainable options, she said.

“We have to. We've got no choice.”

SUPPLIED Matthew Dolan, chief executive of New Zealand Plant Producers, says $500m worth of plants are sold in New Zealand each year.

New Zealand Plant Producers Incorporated chief executive Matthew Dolan said New Zealand’s nursery industry produced about 350 million plants in pots each year.

“You can't possibly clean all those pots and reuse them,” Dolan said.

“It's quite a significant issue in our industry.”

Most plastic pots were imported from Europe, but work was underway to try to reduce the amount of new plastic coming into the supply chain, he said.

Work was being done around recycling systems and ensuring pots were recycled in New Zealand or Australia, he said.

Pots were made of grade five plastic which was suitable for recycling and could be made into other plastic goods, including pots, he said.

Some, but not all councils recycled grade five plastic, he said.

“They're the most versatile grade of plastics, so they're a really important one to recycle.”

Technology in the nursery industry was progressing quickly and a lot of plastic had already been removed from plant production, for example paper pots were now widely used over plastic in the propagation stage, he said.

“That's reduced the amount of plastic used in our industry vastly.”

supplied Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan says gardeners should not be attached to plastic pots because they are a relatively new phenomenon.

Former NZ Gardener editor Lynda Hallinan said plastic pots were a relatively new phenomena in gardening and older generations would remember having their plants dug straight from the ground and wrapped in paper or fabric.

“It's like a guilty secret of gardeners, what you do with all those plastic pots,” Hallinan said.

She said most gardeners would want to move away from using plastic.

“It sort of goes completely against the idea of gardening which is to be at one with nature.”

She said she supported Duncan’s initiative and believed it had potential.

“The nursery industry is quite open to the idea of finding solutions like that.”

She said if the Government banned the use of plastic pots, as it had done with supermarket shopping bags, then solutions would be found.

“There's always a way around it.”

Dom Thomas/RNZ Environment Minister David Parker says he hopes the gardening industry moves to plastic alternatives.

Last year, the Government consulted on proposals to phase out certain hard to recycle plastics and single use items. Decisions on the proposals are expected towards the middle of the year.

The list of items included were based on a range of considerations including the scale of the problem and prevalence in the waste and litter streams, availability of alternatives, international precedent, and how much change would be required.

Environment Minister David Parker said: “Plastic pots are not currently on the list, but the Government hopes the gardening industry will bring forward alternatives that are not plastic.”