Cook Islands bubble 'disaster' for NZ tourism without Australia bubble, Queenstown mayor says

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult says the Cook Islands travel bubble would be a “disaster” for local tourism if the trans-Tasman bubble did not open within two months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown announced on Friday that they were working towards a travel bubble by May.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is welcomed to New Zealand by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With the Cook Islands Covid-free, Ardern said the risk was of those departing New Zealand carrying the virus to the Cook Islands, and Kiwis “carry a lot of responsibility” to get it right.

Boult said the number of Cook Islanders visiting New Zealand would not replace the number of Kiwis leaving.

READ MORE:

* Emotional scenes as first quarantine-free flight from Rarotonga lands in Auckland

* First quarantine-free flights from Rarotonga to New Zealand 'fairly full', Cook Islands Prime Minister says

* Mike Pero's new airline, Pasifika Air, expects to launch Rarotonga flights in June



“Provided we get a trans-Tasman bubble I’m comfortable with the Cook Islands bubble. But it would be somewhat of a disaster for the regions if we don’t get the tourists from Australia to make up the outbound New Zealanders,” Boult said.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on the April 6 announcement for a travel bubble with Australia.”

Boult said a three-way bubble with the islands and Australia would be ideal.

SUPPLIED Entrepreneur Mike Pero says he is “no rush” for his new airline business Pasifika Air to be the first to the Cook Islands, after the announcement the New Zealand-Cook Islands travel bubble would start in May.

Entrepreneur Mike Pero said he was in “no rush” for his new airline business Pasifika Air to be the first to the Cook Islands after news that a travel bubble may be just months away.

Pero said the news was positive for both countries, but his airline would not be flying until at least June as it was still awaiting certification.

“It is good news. We’ll be here for the long haul and not such a rush to be first to Rarotonga,” Pero said.

There is currently one-way travel allowed from Rarotonga, which began in January, with no quarantine required for new arrivals into New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has been operating quarantine-free services from the Cook Islands to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said a “huge” amount of work was going into preparing for quarantine-free travel to and from the Cook Islands.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says a “huge” amount of work is going into preparing for quarantine-free travel to and from the Cook Islands.

“The Cook Islands hold a very special place for New Zealanders and Air New Zealand. More than a paradise with off-the-scale natural beauty, Cook Islanders are always warm and welcoming,” Foran said.

“There will be thousands of people wanting to get home and see friends and family or to take a break in the sun. We look forward to reuniting them with this island paradise and giving the local economy a much-needed boost.”

Preparation for the travel bubble included rehiring and retraining more than 300 of cabin crew, a number of its airport staff, and ground handlers.

Far North mayor and former high commissioner to the Cook Islands John Carter said the news was a “positive first step towards normality”.

“Even though the Cook Islands will be an attraction for some, what we're finding is the Far North has still be popular for people travelling from Auckland. In the longer term this has positive spin-offs for us with more visitors from the Cook Islands and a step towards normality,” Carter said.

“We have Cook Island families in Northland and the Far North and there will be people to eager to see their whanau.”