Can't pay, or won't pay? How a cleaning boss has dodged a $120,000 wages bill for three years

Hardik Gediya was exploit by his boss, cleaning company owner Bhumika Kohli. But despite legal rulings that she must repay him, he's still waiting.

Bhumika Kohli owes over $120,000 in unpaid wages and penalties to the former staff of her cleaning company. But so far, she’s refusing to pay up, as Steve Kilgallon reports.

The bill dates back to 2018.

There have been three court orders demanding Bhumika Kohli pays up, but despite mounting penalties, she has refused to even negotiate a discounted settlement.

Instead, her assets have all been transferred into her husband’s name, the couple have changed their social media identities, cellphone numbers and residential address, and refuse to talk to lawyers for their former workers.

They are, however, still in the cleaning business: Kohli’s husband Rahul Bhandari appears to run Premium Clean from an Ellerslie office.

With legal steps to enforce payment expensive and impractical, the four workers now face calling in debt collectors to secure even a fraction of the debt.

Palav Brahmhbatt, owed over $70,000, says: “I’m really disappointed the system cannot catch her, or pressure her to pay something, because it is my hard-earned money. All that time, all that hard work – it was a complete waste.”

Brahmhbatt’s lawyer, David Fleming, says that: “the system is not well-geared to assisting employees who’ve been ripped off”.

A ’calculated’ con

Supplied Bhumika Kohli and her husband Rahul Bhandari.

Bhumika Kohli had two tactics to make a profit in the cut-throat world of domestic cleaning.

One was offering surprisingly sharp discounts on online coupon sites. The other was an illegal way of calculating workers’ wages.

Without that, she admitted to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), her business wasn’t sustainable.

Kohli arrived in New Zealand in 2010, first as a student, then as a full-time IT worker with a weekend sideline as a cleaning supervisor for the Auckland District Health Board​. Her husband, Rahul Bhandari, also did some cleaning work.

In 2016, Kohli began operating her cleaning business NZ Cleanmaster (NZCM), hiring recent migrant Hardik Gediye and two students as her first staff. Sub-contracting to other firms and offering coupon deals helped her business grow. Life must have been good: she and Bhandari bought two houses, in Pōkeno and Hamilton, and started multiple offshoot businesses.

But staff turnover was high – as soon as they found something better, says Gediye, they left.

It was easy to see why: the ERA calculated staff were being underpaid “by a consistent margin of 30 per cent”.

For example, on one sampled day – May 13, 2016 – Gediye had five jobs, across Bayswater, Grafton, Parnell and Howick, lasting from an hour to four hours. The ERA worked out his earliest possible finishing time was 7pm, a 12-hour day. But he was only paid for 8.5 hours.

“This example suggested that NZCM was effectively ‘trimming’ more than one-quarter from the working hours for which it paid Hardik that day.”

Meanwhile, on coupon sites Kohli offered a deal of $69 for three hours’ cleaning – a rate that had to cover GST and commission to the coupon company, plus wages.

The ERA found she would staff these jobs with two cleaners, but split the wage between them. Legally, a job like this meant minimum wage entitlements of $91.50 – a loss of $21.50.

“This was clearly not a viable and lawful business proposition,” said the ERA’s Robin Arthur in his judgement.

Arthur declared it a deliberate, well-planned scheme: there was, he wrote, “a level of calculation rather than mere naivety in what was done”.

Kohli’s staff worked long, hard hours.

“I was terrified at the time,” recalls Palav Brahmhbatt, tearfully, on the phone from India.

“I still remember feeling so vulnerable, not having enough money, and being so dependent on them.

“When the phone rang, I felt terrified. My heart rate would go faster each time they rang and started shouting at me. I would literally start trembling with fear… [but] I didn’t know the right way to end this situation. I had no idea what to do.”

She says her weight plummeted to 45kg, and she would cry each night when she got home.

“I had nothing left in me at the end of the day. I couldn’t even think what to do next.”

Brahmhbatt first worked for NZ Cleanmaster as an ‘intern’ administrator, paid only in lunches and bus fares, an arrangement the ERA said was illegal, and was exploitation of a worker Kohli knew was “desperate”.

Brahmhbatt left for another job, but returned when Kohli offered to sponsor a work visa as office administrator. However, Brahmhbatt says she was compelled to work as a cleaner: sometimes seven days a week, for over 70 hours, but getting paid for less than half that.

She says she was never paid for travel time, was refused a return to the admin job and claims she was verbally abused.

“I asked for a day off, she was never happy, she started abusing me.”

She finally left after an incident late one night where she claims she was cleaning an entire corporate office alone, and construction work meant the automatic doors jammed, trapping her. She alleges she phoned Bhumika for help, who abused her, but eventually sent Rahul, who also abused her.

Hardik Gediye has a similar story. He says he was exploited from day one of working for Cleanmaster as a student, and it continued when he went full-time.

Newly arrived in New Zealand, he didn’t have a good understanding of the law. Told he would be paid minimum wage, he says, “if we worked 40 hours, we got paid 20 hours”. It meant an actual hourly rate of about $7.50.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hardik Gediye says he’s almost given up hope of being repaid his missing money.

That’s because when he was on the road, the clock was turned off: “I spoke to them about it, and they said they would sort it out – and they didn’t.”

On occasion, he would be dispatched to Tauranga for the day but wasn’t paid for the three-hour roundtrip. Whenever he asked, “she simply declined,” he claims.

“She said ‘none of the other cleaning companies are paying for this’, and I said ‘I don’t care about the other cleaning companies, I am working for you, and I am asking you’ and she said ‘no, no, no’ – but I had no other options at the time.”

An only child, Gediye was desperate because he had to support his retired parents in India – so while he was being underpaid, he borrowed $3500 from friends to maintain his remittances.

He received no sick pay, no holiday pay, and had wages deducted for accidentally leaving equipment at a client’s house, even though it was returned. When he quit, his final two weeks were not paid.

He also says when he signed his contract, he was told to leave the start date blank, and the couple later filled in a date three months later – which he was able to disprove by showing his bank statements recording his wages.

While four workers lodged claims, Gediye says: “There were many more come and go…” and all were ripped off. “I would say she is very cunning,” he says. “A very cunning lady - and her husband too.”

It was Palav Brahmhbatt who found Nathan Santesso, a worker’s advocate who acts in such cases at a highly-reduced rate.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Worker's advocate Nathan Santesso took on the case.

Santesso has taken on hundreds of migrant worker cases, but says this one was distinguished by Kohli and Bhandari’s refusal to engage. When he went with Bramhmbatt to meet them initially, they “literally ran away down the street”.

“I tried to bargain with them, and they were just unreasonable,” he says. They refused to provide wage and time records, providing them only after an ERA summons.

Kohli herself attended the ERA investigation meeting only on a witness summons. They laughed during mediation meetings (where Gediye says Kohli offered the risible sum of $10,000 between the four workers), and even during the authority hearing, earning a rebuke from Arthur.

In August 2019, the ERA found wholly against Kohli, saying she hadn’t kept proper records, had consistently underpaid staff, her claim some were independent contractors was a “strategy” to avoid paying properly, that there was no mitigating circumstances, no admissions of guilt, that Cleanmaster and Kohli were highly culpable and a deterrent was required.

NZ Cleanmaster was ordered to pay $70,908 to Brahmbhatt for unpaid wages, leave and holiday pay; $12,933 to Gediye, $5634 to Maninder Singh and $4284 to Hemant Dhamija: a total of $93,776, plus a $20,000 penalty against the company and a $10,000 penalty against Kohli herself for aiding the breaches. “In the end, he [Arthur] 100 per cent agreed with us,” says Santesso.

That, however, was only the start of the struggle.

Santesso, unsuccessfully, tried bargaining with Kohli again to commence payments. Instead, she launched an Employment Court appeal (unlike other courts, ERA decisions can be automatically appealed without leave).

That claim was struck out when Fleming, the barrister acting for the workers, won a ruling saying Kohli had to lodge funds in a court account to cover the ERA payout before proceedings continued. She did not.

So Fleming returned to the ERA, winning an order in July 2020, that Kohli must pay up within 14 days. The order added another $2000 of costs to the total.

However, says Fleming, in cases like this, getting a court order is really just the beginning.

“If these people did what they were meant to do, they wouldn’t be there [in court] in the first place.

“It’s often frustrating for people because their assumption is once they get to the ERA or EC, and they get an order [that’s it].

“It falls back on the individual, which is really an unfair burden because it is possible for an employer to drag things out for quite long periods of time if they game it.

“What we have seen in this case is not unusual: in my experience, people can usually get their money, or a percentage of their money in the end, but they do need to persist. Habitual non-payers know a certain percentage of people will give up if they make it hard.”

Santesso believes Kohli has tried to hide from paying up by rebranding her business interests, attempting to fold Cleanmaster, and changing the company website, having seen reviews on the Premium Clean website which refer to her by name.

His attempts to contact the couple have been in vain, with fruitless visits to various residential addresses listed with the Companies Office for Kohli and Bhandari, multiple phone numbers disconnected, their residential address changed, their Facebook profiles locked and renamed, with Kohli changing hers to ‘BK Bhandari’ and Rahul to ‘Sam Bhandari’.

Supplied Santesso saw Rahul Bhandari working for Premium Clean.

Kohli and Bhandari together owned residential properties in Dinsdale, Hamilton and the Waikato town of Pōkeno, with a combined CV of $1.395m, but both titles have been transferred solely into Bhandari’s name.

Bhandari has a series of companies: Te Ara Holdings, Urban Care Ltd (from which Kohli has resigned as a director and shareholder), Digicreators Ltd and Jazzmowing Ltd, all registered to an address in an office block in Kingsland, Auckland, which has a nameplate outside recording it as the office of Premium Clean. However, the office is empty and neighbours say it hasn’t been used for months.

Premium Clean’s website provides an address in Ellerslie, where neighbouring businesses said Premium Clean rent a small office, which was locked when Stuff visited.

Santesso happened to recently see Bhandari in a Premium Clean van in his apartment block car park, and took a video recording of him and a woman unloading cleaning equipment. Santesso called Premium Clean and asked for Bhandari and was told he was out but could return the call.

When Stuff phoned Premium Clean and asked for ‘Sam’, a message was taken, but he did not call back.

Stuff also called numbers listed for Bhandari’s businesses Jazz Mowing and Digital Creators, tried Kohli’s last-available mobile number (disconnected) and visited her last-recorded residential address (she had long since moved).

Kohli’s lawyer, Dave Jaques, said she had not responded to his last few messages and had told him she planned to leave the country. He agreed to forward on an email with questions, to which Stuff received no response.

Santesso wants to return to court to pursue a claim for contempt and secure a larger fine. He says after that, he could try for a lien on their property or a garnishing order on their income.

“They haven’t said ‘we can’t pay’ - if I had no money and was really struggling, I would say let’s work out a plan [but they haven’t],” says Santesso.

But Fleming says options such as forcing liquidation, taking assets, declaring bankruptcy are impractically expensive, so he usually recommends using debt collectors.

“A lot of employers are more worried about their ability to borrow, and debt collectors banging on their doors than the court finding them in the wrong.”

Fleming says if the amount was smaller he would have pursued a district court ruling to order payment from wages, but given the size of the order, that would take too long to pay off.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hardik Gediye – now properly employed as a courier driver – is considering debt collectors to pursue his money.

Gediye has also tried, twice going to Kohli’s home with copies of the court judgements to confront her. He even tried, unsuccessfully, to book a cleaner from the new company.

He did see her once, by chance, at the offices of communications company Vocus, where she worked, and he was doing casual cleaning, but couldn’t get her to agree to pay. He’s now considering debt collectors.

“They haven’t paid me a single dollar,” he says.

Asked if he thinks he will get any of what he is owed, he says: “I don’t think I will get it. It has been more than a year and a half and I haven’t got anything … I want to tell her straight: this is the money you have to pay me and the others.”

“It has gone on forever,” Santesso says. “I would say she is one of the worst. These workers came to New Zealand and tried to make an honest go of things, they all paid for their education, they unfortunately crossed paths with this fraudster.

“I want to assure them, don’t worry, I’ve dealt with these people before but to go there and see her laughing, they have lost faith, they think New Zealand is not so great.”

That’s definitely Palav Brahmhbatt’s view. She liked New Zealand. “But then I met Bhumika, and it all went wrong.”

Now working as a lawyer in India, she doesn’t expect to see her $70,000.

“I am really disappointed that the system cannot catch her, or pressure her to at least pay something because it is my hard-earned money,” she says.

“All that time, all that hard work, it was a complete waste … I feel now it is all in vain, she has never paid a single penny - from 2018, to now, we are talking about this in 2021. I didn’t think it would be like this.”