The banks' little known KiwiSaver secret for worried investors

OPINION: The email was from a panicked KiwiSaver investor at ANZ.

“I am almost 62 years old. A year ago I switched from conservative to cash fund as I was losing a lot of money when pandemic started. I don't have much.”

She was on low wages, and contributing 3 per cent a week.

She didn’t have a lot invested in KiwiSaver, just under $17,000, but that money would help pay for emergency items in her retirement, and every dollar was valuable to her.

She was unsure what to do. Should she stay in the cash fund, or shift back to conservative?

She was so nervous, the idea of a balanced fund was not even on her radar.

She was with one of the big bank schemes. She wanted advice.

And yet, she was emailing me.

Stacy Squires/Stuff All the big banks have advisers who can provide personalised financial advice to KiwiSavers, they just don’t go out of their way to tell them.

KiwiSaver has made investors of people who were never prepared for it.

They lack the education, and skills to really know what they are doing.

Many are with banks, which have focused on giving them what used to be known as “class advice”.

This could be broadly thought of as being advice suitable for people “like you”.

This was different from personalised advice, which is advice tailored exactly to your needs, based on your particular circumstances.

These days, the terms class advice, and personalised advice are no longer used, but the world of KiwiSaver still feels like its split along those lines.

Now, the banks control a staggering amount of KiwiSaver money.

At the end of December, ANZ had $17.5 billion of KiwiSaver money in its schemes, ASB $13.4b, Westpac ,$8.5b, Kiwi Wealth (Kiwibank sister company) $5.6b and BNZ $3.5b.

The banks have a lot of resources, but though KiwiSaver is patently very profitable for them, personalised advice isn’t something they advertise prominently to small-scale KiwiSaver investors.

Instead, their KiwiSaver models remain largely based around the old class advice-style model through online tools to help people pick their own funds.

As my email correspondent showed, that is simply not enough for many people.

Little do most bank KiwiSaver customers know, however, that they can ask their bank for an appointment with a financial adviser to talk through their KiwiSaver choices.

Westpac confirmed people in its scheme, who were in my correspondent’s position, could get free one-on-one advice.

ANZ said the same.

ASB said its first step would be to have customers talk to one of its “Kiwisaver specialists” which would take them through a “staff-guided KiwiSaver tool” to make a decision, either on the phone, or in a branch.

There were specialist financial advisers, but they generally didn’t focus on KiwiSaver-only queries, ASB said, which I didn’t take as a hard “no” to an ASB KiwiSaver customer wanting, and getting, personalised advice.

Kiwi Wealth also had a team of financial advisers who could give personalised financial advice, including over the phone.

So, to all those KiwiSaver investors out there in a state of worry about their savings, and wanting some personalised advice, the banks have the capacity to provide it.

And that may provide you with the peace of mind to get on with the rest of your life without worrying about your KiwiSaver.

GOLDEN RULES: