Kiwi scientists secure more funding to develop Covid-19 vaccine enhancer

An Auckland vaccine maker has received almost $400,000 in government funding from Callaghan Innovation to develop a Covid-19 vaccine enhancer.

Covid-19 Vaccine Corporation (CVC) has received $395,274 to continue developing a vaccine to be used alongside existing vaccines that increases their efficacy and protect against current and unknown future variants.

The company was started last year by vaccine experts and Covid-19 researchers Dr Robert Feldman and Dr Andy Herbet to create a Covid-19 vaccine, but after success of vaccines developed by a number of global pharmaceutical companies, the pair decided to develop an “enhancer” to ensure the vaccines protected against mutations of the virus.

Feldman said CVC’s T-Cell vaccine works differently to other vaccines to make them more effective in protecting against mutations of the virus.

“In my experience an alarm bell always rings if an approach to stop a disease is based on one target. And that's what people are doing at the moment by taking the spike protein as a single target which is worrying to me because evolution always tries to go around things,” Feldman said.

According to a new survey conducted by The People’s Vaccine Alliance in the United States almost a third of the 77 epidemiologists, virologists, and infectious disease specialists surveyed believed the vaccine efficacy window was nine months or less.

Getty Images Many epidemiologists, virologists, and infectious disease specialists believe the Covid-19 vaccines might not be effective in a year.

CVC was developing the world’s first bio-bead vaccine using patented New Zealand technology licensed from PolyBatics in Palmeston North, which began its research in May last year.

Bio-beads technology uses bacteria to grow microscopic beads that carry small parts of the Covid-19 virus.

Feldman said if effective, the vaccine would teach the immune system to recognise just the cells infected with the virus and destroy them, leaving uninfected cells untouched.

Along with the Callaghan Innovation grant, CVC has raised $4.3 million from private investors and $500,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund.

He said the company hoped to further develop the vaccine enhancer with an overseas company to scale up and start trials in the second half of the year.