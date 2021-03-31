Wellington and Auckland businesses encourage working from home more than Canterbury

Businesses in Canterbury are not as encouraging as those in Wellington and Auckland of working from home.

Canterbury business leaders are not as encouraging or keen about working from home compared to other major cities, research has found.

Telecoms company 2degrees canvassed 1000 business owners, chief executives, directors and general managers about their views on swapping the office for the dining table.

The study found 23 per cent of Canterbury respondents do not work from home at all, a higher number than Auckland at 13 per cent and Wellington at 16 per cent.

It also revealed 56 per cent of Canterbury respondents preferred to work in their place of work full-time, more than the 52 per cent in Auckland and 48 per cent in Wellington.

Canterbury bosses were also less encouraging of working from home, but those in the region were most likely to enjoy a good work-life balance.

Cantabrians who responded to the research said the biggest challenge of working from home was distractions in the house followed by feeling disconnected from colleagues, customers or clients.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The CBD in Christchurch was empty during the national lockdown last year - and many businesses saw staff forced to work from home.

The findings come in the wake of a business resilience report showing Canterbury weathered the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic with an increase in the number of businesses.

That report, by data analysts Dot Loves Data, also found Christchurch was not as resilient as Auckland.

Stephen Irons, a director of Christchurch-based electronics and software consultancy Brush Technology, said he really liked working from home but at times found it more difficult to concentrate and get going.

“Once I've got into work-mode then I’m very happy.”

He said when working from home he enjoyed not having to commute, but liked to go into the office because it was “a distinct break from home and work”.

Irons said he encouraged and allowed his small team to work from home and some did so a few times a week.

“We’re used to that idea, some of the guys prefer it, some of the guys like me prefer to come in every day," he said.

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said working from home was more normalised for businesses in Christchurch than in other areas, as many people had had to do it after the earthquakes in 2010 and 2011.

But she wondered whether people in the city preferred to work from the office because they have faced doing so from home so often in the past.

“It may also be ... they like being in the office around people and doing things in maybe a more traditional sense.”

Watson said while an employee could benefit from working from home, she recognised it could be difficult for people in leadership positions.

“We know that communication is more difficult, you don’t have the same conversation at the water cooler,” she said.

Watson also thought the ease of commuting in Christchurch and the dense central city could have played a role in the findings.

In Auckland, for example, without having a lengthy commute, people might feel more productive, she said.