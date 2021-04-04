Top boss at Immigration NZ issues stern warning to dodgy construction operators — stop now, or be caught

Steve Vaughan is warning the construction sector that stopping exploitative employers is his highest priority.

The top boss at Immigration NZ is directing a broadside at the construction sector, warning it is his “highest priority”.

General manager Steve Vaughan said he was taking aim at dodgy construction bosses, and they should expect more swoops on building sites as his department pursues exploitative employers.

He's also asking legitimate operators to dob in their rule-breaking counterparts.

Last week, Immigration NZ detained ten Chinese migrant workers at a major construction project in West Auckland.

READ MORE:

* 'It's all fake': Chinese migrant builders sold a dream, left exploited and hungry

* Illegal construction workers not a sign of 'industry-wide exploitation'



It ruled they were working illegally, and said they would be deported. An ongoing investigation is looking at whether charges will be laid against their employers.

More raids are planned, and Vaughan said that the construction sector was now his major compliance focus.

Stuff reported last month that exploitation of migrant Chinese workers was rife in the sector, particularly in Auckland.

Some had paid huge premiums to offshore agents to secure visas and job offers, and were then underpaid or had their wages stolen.

Stuff is also reporting on the case of a worker at a concrete factory in Pokeno who was dismissed for anonymously revealing he had worked there illegally. He alleges he had wages withheld after his employer identified him.

The employer denies that’s why he was dismissed.

Vaughan said any employer who was exploiting migrants or employing unlawful workers should stop immediately.

DAVID WHITE AND JASON DORDAY/STUFF Chinese migrant construction workers tell harrowing stories of being overworked and underpaid.

“There is a high likelihood that, working with industry, we will identify who they are.”

Vaughan said he was encouraging legitimate construction companies to tell Immigration NZ who the “bad actors” were.

“We want to work with industry,” he said. “The industry wants a healthy, clean and resilient construction sector.

“The construction sector is a high priority for us because I think, as a sector, it employs the most migrant labour and as a result it is actually quite vulnerable ... to individuals being susceptible to being employed unlawfully.

“It is my personal view that some ... have a business model that relies on exploited labour to undercut and get a competitive advantage over legitimate actors.”