Cheap as chips: Covid 'raises risk of firms dumping' products in NZ

An influx of cheap frozen chips has prompted the potato industry to take action.

New Zealand industries need to be on the lookout for overseas companies looking to dump their surpluses in New Zealand, an expert says.

The potato industry has lodged an anti-dumping complaint against a flood of cheap frozen chips from Europe, and a specialist adviser on the case, Simon Crampton, says theirs is not the only industry facing that risk.

In fact, he says, the longer the Covid-19 pandemic goes on, the greater the prospect that New Zealand industries face from imports priced below what they would sell for in their country of origin.

“Many producers overseas are finding historic markets for their products have been devastated by Covid responses, including lockdowns, and they are looking to quit stock to new markets,’' he said.

“New Zealand is attractive because of its response to the pandemic and being open for business.”

Potato NZ first raised the issue of dumping with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment in July. The ministry began its investigation in late October.

Crampton said taking action was daunting and industries had to submit extensive documentation.

But he believed the threat of dumping was not going away, given it was likely going to be quite some time before global supply chains were restored to their former order.

“Unfortunately, many at risk industries remain unaware of the steps they can take to remove the effects of injury to their businesses, and can better defend their markets.

“In these circumstances I would urge local businesses and industries to use the tools available to protect themselves from unfair competition from imported products.”

Experts point out that getting a government to impose duties on imported goods not only protects local industries but higher prices on the domestic market.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Charles Finny says complaining against dumping is legitimate but only if it meets the criteria.

International trade consultant Charles Finny said New Zealand was ‘’always at the receiving end of protectionist action’' and as a champion for free trade, it had to tread carefully.

“We have been struggling for years to improve access. And so ... it's very important to ensure we follow correct procedures if we are seeking to protect one of our industries.

“I would be surprised that New Zealand would be the target for much dumping [due to Covid] to be quite frank, because our market is relatively small.

“But it’s quite legitimate for New Zealand industry to be vigilant, and if they see dumping occur, it's within their rights to complaint and seek recourse.”

He noted that the definition of dumping not only included the price being cheaper than in its home country but also evidence that it was materially damaging the recipient country's industry.

Crampton also assisted with Wattie’s case against canned Greek peaches allegedly dumped in New Zealand.

He said Government officials had concluded continued anti-dumping duties were warranted, and the final stage in that investigation, the public interest test, was progressing.