'Zero Covid' strategy far better for economy, European think-tank concludes

GDP declines were almost three times smaller in countries that have aimed to eliminate Covid.

Pursuing a “zero Covid” strategy is best for health outcomes and the economy, but more countries need to commit to the programme for the leaders to get the full benefit, a European think-tank has concluded.

The Paris and Brussels-based Institut Economique Molinari, said countries that aimed to eliminate Covid – New Zealand, Australia and South Korea – experienced a less severe economic decline than countries that allowed the virus to spread and saturate their health systems.

The zero Covid strategy was showing “lasting positive effects”, it concluded.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, the countries applying this strategy had almost returned to normal economic activity.”

READ MORE:

* Government points to low global growth as local GDP takes a hit

* Covid recession 2.0? Surprise 1 per cent drop in GDP

* Researchers: Economies may do better with an 'eliminate' strategy in pandemics



Their GDP was down only 1.2 per cent in the final quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019, whereas the decline was 3.3 per cent in countries that had not eradicated the virus, it said.

In New Zealand, GDP was down only 0.9 per cent between the quarters.

“Stopping the outbreak over a short time at a high economic cost, leads to a shift to a near normal condition with only localised episodic outbreaks, similar to fire-fighting,” the institute said.

“The resulting resumption of economic activity accumulates its benefit over time.”

Even hospitality and tourism businesses benefitted from an elimination strategy, it found.

“Google data shows that traffic in cafes, restaurants, hotels, non-food businesses and leisure and cultural activities in general was down by 14 per cent in January and February, compared to 2020, in the countries applying the Zero Covid strategy.

“This is a much smaller decline than the 35 per cent decline in the countries applying a ‘mitigation strategy’.”

Cross-referencing quarterly economic and health data confirmed the superiority of the elimination strategy, it said.

“People in those countries benefit from a level of visibility enabling them to project their societies and economies into the future.”

But recovery in zero-Covid countries was to some extent at the mercy of policies in countries where that was not the goal, the institute suggested.

“The recovery is limited only by the failure of other countries to achieve this goal and this should motivate better global collaboration for achieving a shared end.”

The report recommended a zero Covid strategy should be investigated in France, starting with “pilot projects” in parts of the country when local executives were “receptive to the advantages”.