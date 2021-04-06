Tax changes 'harm people the Government should be helping'

OPINION: I confess; I’m a property investor, the supposed scourge of society. The Government’s recent housing policy announcements heralded rhetoric and a torrent of social media comments that paint us as leveraging the rising equity in our homes to purchase more rentals at the expense of first-home buyers, milking helpless tenants, and banking wads of untaxed capital gains.

But for the roughly 80 per cent of property investors who own a single rental property, a “mum and dad” investor like me, this assumption is often incorrect. The new policies are inequitable and are going to harm people the Government should be concerned about helping.

So, is this article a whinge? Perhaps. But before you cast your first stone, let me explain.

A proportion of “mum and dad” property investors (I don’t know if anyone knows what percentage it is, but I suspect it is high) end up in this position through normal life circumstances. For instance, a parent dies and someone inherits their house. Or in happier circumstances, two people fall in love, and one of them moves in with the other and rents out their own property.

These people are not “property speculators” who have outbid first-home buyers, but they’re going to be adversely affected by the Government’s new policies. Is that fair? We all have parents who die, and most of us fall in love and want to live with our partner.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Not all property investors are speculators, landlord Kevin Berry says.

Consider the situation of a couple in love who decide to live together. Both have their own property. They live in one and would like to rent out the other. Under the Government’s new policies, the person renting their property will have an annual additional tax bill of thousands of dollars. Can they pay it? Maybe not. If not, then they’re forced to sell.

However, relationships don’t always last forever, do they? If the couple split up, where will the person who moved in go? If the couple live in Wellington, Auckland, Tauranga or any of the other housing hotspots in the country, they wouldn’t be able to buy back into the ever-rising market. They’ll essentially become another priced-out buyer competing for a rental. All because the Government labelled them a “speculator” for wanting to keep their property in case of a relationship split, and discouraged them from doing so with punitive taxes.

For transparency, the money for the deposit for my own rental property came from an inheritance. My father died. You be the judge of whether that makes me lucky or privileged.

My tenants are happy. The property manager completes repairs and maintenance in a timely manner. The rent hasn’t been increased even $1 in the few years since the property was built, even though it doesn’t cover the interest-only mortgage and bills. I’m essentially subsidising my tenants to live there, even before the Government’s new rules take effect.

As I consider what to do personally when the Government’s new taxes take effect, I’m trying to think of everyone affected by my choice. I realise that the Government detests property investors, though they would never say so directly, and that a proportion of the public enjoy seeing the Government stick it to them. But like it or loathe it, property investors are part of the solution, not part of the problem. If there were no rentals, where would young people starting out and those wishing to lead a nomadic existence live?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces policy changes to address the housing crisis.

The new taxes may force me to sell my rental property. My place may be taken by a professional landlord who has more equity, or the property might be bought by a first-home buyer, as the Government wants. My two happy tenants will have to go elsewhere. Maybe they could rent the place the first-home buyer vacates, but their new landlord would eventually raise the rent because there will be fewer rentals available, making it harder for them to save deposits.

I don’t want to see escalating house prices. I have two children, and I despair of them ever being able to buy a house themselves. My 13-year-old son talks to me of his concerns frequently, saying the “boomers” ruined it for his generation. I’ve discussed with him about the supply and demand of housing and credit, the changes in interest rates, and how these affect house prices. I wonder if his understanding now surpasses that of the Minister of Finance.

I believe most parents in a position to help their children into their first home would do so if that’s the only way for their children to take that first step onto the property ladder. I’m one of those fortunate or privileged few (you decide) who could potentially help their children, thanks to a small inheritance, which in my case is currently invested in a rental property. If I keep the property, my children might eventually live there. If I sell it, it’s gone, and so is my opportunity to materially help them.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff For investors with a single rental property, the Government’s new policies are simply inequitable and morally wrong, Berry says.

The issue is, like many other “mum and dad” property investors, I may not have a choice. The Government’s new punitive taxes may be the deciding factor. I already have two jobs; one that pays the bills, and a creative one (self-employed) that pays far less than the legal minimum wage. I work every day, including weekends, and during most evenings. I don’t see how I can work more to pay the new taxes. There might be capital gains on the rental property (if there are, they’re small because the property is in Christchurch, which hasn’t seen the heated rises of other centres), but they’re paper profits only, not real.

I feel sorry for those couples who have to sell a property and eventually split, leaving one of them unable to afford a home. I feel sorry for people who bought a rental property, at the behest of successive governments imploring them to save and invest for their retirement, when the rules and taxes were different. I feel sorry for my tenants, and for the young people who voted for this government, believing they would “solve the housing crisis”. But mostly I feel sorry that the opportunity I have to help my children may be taken away from me by these punitive tax changes.

If we cannot save and invest to help our own children, then we are looking at Government policies of envy and greed rather than meeting a social need. For “mum and dad” investors with a single rental property, the Government’s new policies are simply inequitable and morally wrong.

Kevin Berry is an author and a business analyst who works for a global financial software company. The views expressed here are his own.