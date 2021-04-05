Debate continues over Easter trading laws

Nine Oderings Garden Centre stores across New Zealand, including this store in Barrington, Christchurch, flouted Easter trading laws once again.

Retailers are renewing calls for the Government to overhaul Easter trading laws as more businesses flout the rules.

The National Party is labelling the rules confusing, outdated and inconsistent, while a Christchurch city councillor wants the Government to take control away from local councils and make a blanket nationwide ruling.

But First Union wants harsher penalties for rule breakers.

Two New World supermarkets in Wānaka broke the law by opening on Good Friday, along with nine Oderings Garden Centres across New Zealand. It is understood some major retailers in other parts of the country opened illegally as well.

The rules governing which retailers can and cannot open vary from district to district, and are also different on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Oderings has flouted the laws for a number of years and most years each of its stores are fined the maximum $1000 for doing so but director Julian Odering is unapologetic for the chain’s stance.

“Our customers want us to open.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch’s Riverside Market obeyed the Easter trading laws but some of its businesses were not able to open.

He said garden centres were allowed to trade over Easter Weekend before law changes were made without consultation in the 1990s. Garden centres can now legally open on Easter Sunday but Good Friday is still a no-go area.

“It was a shock to us to find the law had changed. We see that as an injustice and we have been trying to get back that right since.”

Odering said Easter was the busiest time of year because it was the best time to plant trees and shrubs before winter.

“All we are doing is opening our gates. If people don’t want to come in, they don't have to.”

Staff had the choice of working Easter and many enjoyed the extra money, he said.

The company had written submissions and handed in petitions over the years to get the Government to relax the rules but these had fallen on deaf ears, Odering said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Should shops be allowed to trade over the Easter holiday period? (Video first published in April 2019)

Oderings has five stores in Christchurch and one each in Palmerston North, Napier, Havelock North and Cambridge.

Christchurch’s Riverside Market general manager Rachel Gould was also calling for the laws to change.

The shopping and hospitality centre acted within the law this weekend but that meant some outlets were not able to open while others could.

Some stores that were able to open chose not to but the majority did, she said.

“I think it is time for them to look at changing the rules especially for a tourist spot like Riverside.”

The traders had been through a lot in the past year with closures due to Covid-19, she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Supermarkets were not allowed to open on Good Friday or Easter Sunday but two New World stores in Wānaka broke the rules.

Gould is investigating whether Riverside could receive an exemption to the trading laws from Christchurch City Council.

City councillor James Gough said he believed retailers should be able to trade over the Easter break.

“It is archaic legislation and it is time we moved on.”

Central Government should make the decision rather than individual councils, he said.

Christchurch City Council decided in 2017 in favour of keeping Easter Sunday trading restrictions in place. However, other councils, including Hurunui in North Canterbury, allow trading.

“Too often we see central government throw hospital passes when they see politically challenging decisions in front of them,” Gough said.

However, First Union regional secretary Paul Watson​ said the rules should not be relaxed. The penalties should be much harsher because the $1000 maximum fine was not enough of a deterrent, he said.

He was critical of the stores opening on Good Friday and said he had heard of other retailers in Queenstown opening as well.

Watson wanted the penalties to go up to $20,000 and believed companies found to be breaking the law should also be forced to close for two days.

National MP and workplace relations spokesman Scott Simpson said the rules were out of step with modern business practice.

“It makes no sense that some businesses can trade but others can’t depending on what they sell and where they sell it.”

Online businesses could trade without restriction over Easter but many traditional bricks and mortar retailers could not.