McDonald's buys $379 million of New Zealand food

McDonald’s spent more on local produce last year, despite closing its restaurants for four-weeks during lockdown.

The fast food giant’s 2020 grocery bill shows a $156.9 million spend on local ingredients to feed New Zealanders, including more than 6000 tonnes of beef.

A further $222.5m of New Zealand produce was exported to McDonald’s restaurants around the world, bringing the total to $379.4m.

In 2019, McDonald’s spent $376m with local suppliers, including $192m on ingredients for export.

McDonald’s New Zealand managing director Dave Howse said nearly 90 per cent of food served in 2020 was made in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Despite closing its restaurants for four-weeks during lockdown, McDonald’s spent more on New Zealand ingredients in 2020. (File photo)

“A total spend of nearly $380m across locally used and exported produce by McDonald’s, and continued support of our suppliers is something of which we’re very proud.”

New Zealand’s 170 McDonald’s restaurants collectively bought more than 6000 tonnes of beef last year, with another 25,300 tonnes – the equivalent weight of Auckland’s Sky Tower – shipped offshore.

In 2019, 23,400 tonnes of beef was sent to McDonald’s outlets in markets including Australia, Asia and the United States.

“This increase is largely due to the demand for New Zealand beef from overseas markets, where beef production slowed down due to the pandemic,” Howse said.

As well as the vast quantities of meat, McDonald’s local shopping list included more than 10.5 million free-range eggs – enough to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge 514 times – 10,000 tonnes of potatoes, and 5.3 million litres of milk.