Popular eatery Monsoon Poon to remove 'racist' slogan from footpath

The owners of a popular eatery say they will remove a controversial slogan from the footpath at its door after concerns were once again raised about casual racism.

Visitors to Southeast Asian restaurant Monsoon Poon are greeted by the slogan “Love U Long Time”, hammered into the concrete on Lower Hobson St, in central Auckland. The same slogan is etched into the steps leading into the restaurant’s Wellington branch on Blair St.

The phrase, first seen in the Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket, is used to sexualise Asian women in a derogatory way.

Opposition to Monsoon Poon’s use of the slogan has been growing in the wake of a spate of anti-Asian hate crimes overseas, with many people calling the restaurant out online.

“Fyi Monsoon Poon restaurant has been repeatively [sic] called out for using the racist phrase 'love you long time' in their marketing,” one person wrote.

ANUJA NADKARNI/Stuff The controversial phrase on the footpath outside Auckland restaurant Monsoon Poon.

“They have refused to stop using it. Feel free to Boycott Monsoon Poon. #givenothingtoracism.”

Co-owner Nicola Richards said the restaurant had served more than three million people in the past 20 years and its use of the slogan had been questioned negatively only a few times.

”However, we have reflected on the use of these words and decided to remove them,” she said in an email to Stuff.

Monsoon Poon’s branding has been the subject of concern for more than a decade, with questions raised over its name as far back as 2006.

However, Richards said she and co-owner Mike Egan were unaware of Monsoon Poon being a derogatory term.

“Actually our staff sometimes refer to themselves as “Poonies”, but it’s never a name that management has used to describe our people,” she said.

According to Richards and Egan, the name Monsoon Poon was an “attempt to reflect the geography of the region as the monsoon is a unifying event for the area”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Monsoon Poon co-owner Mike Egan says the restaurant's name was an attempt to reflect the geography of Southeast Asia. (File photo)

“As there [were] other brands with just the word ‘monsoon’, we wanted to add to it, to make it unique and at the time, a Wellington chef named Ming Poon worked next door to us, and we thought his name would be a good fit, as they both end in a double o and n,” they said.

“We were hoping he would come and work for us, but he went on to be the opening chef for Chow restaurant.”

University of Auckland senior sociology lecturer Dr David Mayeda said although Asian communities in New Zealand were not seeing overt racism like in the United States recently, they consistently faced subtle racism and micro-aggressions.

Trivialising and mocking of Asian culture was part of that subtle racism, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dr David Mayeda says Asian communities consistently face subtle racism and micro-aggressions. (File photo)

“I know it’s probably not intended on the part of the business owners but there is a difference between intention and outcome.

“The subtle racism by businesses resonates with Asians who have faced subtle racism from their childhood until now.”

Mayeda said he would like businesses to not be totally shamed if they were willing to get past fragilities to rectify a situation.

“Talk with members of the ethnic community that’s portrayed in your business, integrate them in your leadership and genuinely listen to their suggestions.”