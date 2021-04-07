High school students first to import superfood to help teenagers fight acne

Research has shown that barberries, high in antioxidants, can help reduce acne, says 17 year-old Abalro chief executive Robert Donohoe.

Three high school students, the first to import the superfood, barberries, into New Zealand are hoping their new business will see them winging their way to Expo 2020 in Dubai next January.

From Bayfield High School in Dunedin, they started importing the tart, red barberries from Iran last year. They have them dehydrated and processed into a powder which is added to foods to boost nutrition and provide antioxidants.

The teenagers set up their company, Abalro Health, under the Young Enterprises Scheme. Chief executive, 17-year-old Robert Donohoe, said barberries had been shown to reduce acne. While teenagers were the target market, others with acne would benefit too.

‘The anti-acne, that definitely is the main reason for us making the product and the main benefit of the product. However, barberries have also been found to have very diverse general health benefits,“ Donohoe, who is planning to train as a doctor, said.

Supplied The founders of Abalro Health from left are chief executive Robert Donohoe, production director Alex Livingstone, and chief financial officer Abby Green, all students of Bayfield High School in Dunedin. They won second place at the Young Enterprise Scheme competition finals last year.

The superfood had been shown to reduce the area of skin affected by acne by up to 43 per cent in the first month of use. The results were from a study by an Iranian university in partnership with the University of Michigan and other studies had revealed similar results.

”Our own customers have also found extremely similar results and have been very pleased with how they have been able to relieve acne.”

” Despite this incredible benefit that it could have to the hundreds of thousands of teens that have acne, there were no barberries available in New Zealand until we came along.

” So we’ve been able to introduce this really powerful superfood, that’s had incredible effects for our customers, into the New Zealand market, so we're really proud of that.”

The 210 gram pouches of the barberry powder cost $29.99 each. Two teaspoons a day is recommended and is the amount the studies were using. The trio designed the package themselves.

“Basically every single thing we’ve done has just been by ourselves as high schoolers.”

Abalro Health sells the powder in two big retail chains, Health 2000 and Bin Inn, and in three other retailers in Dunedin, and they sell online through their website which has taken orders from Northland to Invercargill.

The company was in negotiations with the two retail chains to sell the product in more of their branches around the country, Donohoe said.

The berries had an antioxidant score three times higher than fruit such as blueberries which were commonly considered to be high in antioxidants.

Abalro was importing the “Common Barberry” which grew in the Middle East. Common barberries could not be grown in New Zealand and that was mainly because it was too cold, Donohoe said. The Darwin’s Barberry that grew in New Zealand was poisonous.

Supplied A 210gm pouch of barberry powder produced by Abalro Health, a company formed by three 17-year-old students at Dunedin's Bayfield High, costs $29.99.

The new business venture won second place last year in the Youth Enterprise Scheme (YES) national competition.

Now, Abalro is one of five YES businesses competing for a place at Expo 2020 in Dubai which starts in October this year.

As part of Expo 2020, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) had collaborated with Young Enterprise to run the ‘Global Kaitiakitanga Project’.

“This project is designed to make the five participating YES companies more sustainable and help us to export our products. We were so honoured to be chosen as one of the five participating companies,” Donohoe said.

They will take part in workshops run by NZTE, as well as receive one-to-one expert mentoring. The program culminates in a pitch in September to a judging panel of top business leaders.

The winning company will travel to Dubai next January and present its product at Expo 2020, where 25 million people are expected to visit.

“When we were given the opportunity to join the Young Enterprise Scheme we were really excited by the skills that we’d develop, like learning how to pay taxes and how to write plans and marketing strategies, things like that, really useful life skills whether we decide to continue with this business or start our own businesses later.”

YES seed funding helped Abalro get established, and the students sold pre-orders to raise the remaining money they needed to get their first batch going. The profits from the first batch helped fund the second and so on.

Donohoe declined to reveal their revenue so far but said it had covered their costs and the profits had been reinvested back in the business.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the growth of it this year."