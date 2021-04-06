Pizza and reading not a good mix for kids, complaints say

Concerns that pizza rewards for reading might be giving the wrong messages to children have been rejected by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The authority has turned down a number of complaints about the Hell Reading Challenge.

The challenge, administered through the New Zealand Book Awards Trust, rewards children with a small pizza after they have read seven books.

Healthy Auckland Together complained that posters and online advertisements promoting the challenge sent the message to children and families that reading should be rewarded with pizza.

In its complaint, the organisation said that using food as a reward undermined healthy eating behaviours.

“This food becomes more appealing leading children to develop a preference for them instead of healthier foods with nutritional value,” the complaint said.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff Hell Pizza has successfully defended advertisements for its popular reading challenge which rewards children with a small pizza

Healthy Auckland argued that the advertisements on Hell Pizza’s website, in Auckland libraries and on Facebook breached the Children and Young People Advertising Code, in particular promoting an occasional food to children.

However, Hell Pizza defended itself against the complaint, arguing that pizza wasn’t classified exclusively as an “occasional food” by the Food and Beverage Classification System.

Rather, pizza was listed among “mixed meal items”, a category that included pasta dishes including filled pasta, lasagne, and macaroni cheese, sushi, calzones, hotdogs and hamburgers.

These items can be “everyday” or “sometimes” or “occasional” foods, depending on the amount of sugar, saturated fat or sodium that they contained, Hell Pizza said.

Hell’s 333 kids pizza was listed as two servings and, based on the nutritional content of each serving, fell into the category of a “sometimes” food.

The Book Awards Trust said the reading challenge began in 2013 and in the last three years alone, the programme had been responsible for children reading more than five million books.

The authority’s complaints board examined the complaints from Healthy Auckland Together and one from an unnamed individual.

It agreed with Hell Pizza that the recommended portion size of two servings per pizza made it a “sometimes” food under the classification system and the different imagery of children sharing pizza in the promotional material adequately reflected this.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The New Zealand Book Trust Awards says the Hell Pizza reading challenge had been responsible for children reading more than five million books in the last three years. (file photo)

The challenge, which required children to read seven books, did not assert undue influence on children, create a sense of urgency or encourage an excessive quantity of consumption, the board said.

While the complaints board found that Hell Pizza’s website promoted the kid’s pizzas as an “occasional” food because it didn’t emphasise that the pizza had two servings, that advertisement was not considered to be targeting children because it was in the form of a blog and was more likely to be read by adults.

Of the 12 advertising standards complaints made against Hell Pizza since 2015, three have been upheld, or partially upheld, two have been settled and the rest were either not upheld or there were no grounds to proceed the complaint to the complaint’s board.