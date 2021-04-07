Major hotel chain Millennium & Copthorne cans hotel development in Whangārei because tourism 'changed beyond measure'

Millennium & Copthorne has announced it is dropping a proposed multi-million hotel development in Whangārei because the tourism landscape has “changed beyond measure”.

Large hotel chain Millennium & Copthorne has announced it is canning plans to build a 70-80 bed, four-star hotel in Whangārei as the Government is about to announce a travel bubble with Australia.

Millennium & Copthorne managing director BK Chiu said the tourism and accommodation landscape had “changed beyond measure” since it had entered into a conditional agreement to buy land in the Whangārei CBD from the Whangārei District Council.

“We are disappointed that we are not able to proceed with the proposed development but the landscape for tourism and accommodation has changed beyond measure since the agreement for the land was entered into in 2019”, Chiu said.

“After a lot of time and work on this project, we have had to make the very difficult decision not to take this agreement further,” he said.

The decision would not impact on the company’s trading or financial position.

The company thanked the council for its understanding and cooperation during negotiations and throughout 2020 while the company reassessed its business case for the proposed hotel.

“As the negotiations have been confidential to the parties, neither MCK (Millennium & Copthorne) nor Whangārei District Council will be making any further comment,” Chiu said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Work on the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei is progressing well, with the building due to open in December.

In November 2019 Chiu said the new Hundertwasser Art Centre would be a drawcard for Whangārei where more demand for accommodation was emerging.

"You would be surprised the number of Europeans coming to New Zealand who go to Whangārei to see his art work," he said back then.

The chain has about 20 hotels. Most of its hotels across New Zealand were able to resume trading by the end of last year, the company said when it announced its annual results in February.

Copthorne Hotel Rotorua, Kingsgate Hotel Greymouth and Kingsgate Hotel Te Anau were closed for the majority of 2020 and these hotels were likely to remain closed for a further period. Some hotels would be partially or entirely closed during periods where there were no bookings in 2021, the company said in February.