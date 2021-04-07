Upper Hutt City Council asks businesses to let people with Crohn's use staff toilets

Nicole Thornton has Crohn's disease, but that doesn't stop the 13-year-old from effecting change. (First published in 2017)

A campaign calling on businesses to provide people with inflammatory bowel disease access to staff toilets in an emergency is gaining traction in the Hutt Valley.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhoea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Flare ups of the disease are common and can lead to emergency hospitalisation surgeries to remove sections of the bowel.

Although medications such as steroids and immunosuppressants can help slow the progression of the conditions, they are incurable and can be debilitating.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Nicole Thornton, 16, has helped launch a campaign to get businesses to provide toilet access to people with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. Now, Hutt Valley business leaders have backed the initiative.

Some of the estimated 20,000 New Zealanders who have IBD avoid going out because they worry about having an accident in public.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Businesses in the Hutt Valley are being asked to display the “I Can’t Wait" posters in their windows to show their support for giving people with IBD toilet access when they need it.

However, on Tuesday, the Upper Hutt City Council and the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign for better access to toilet facilities in Upper Hutt.

They are requesting that local businesses willing to allow IBD patients with toilet access prominently display a poster in their window stating that they honour the “I Can’t Wait Card”.

The card is a document provided to people with IBD by the charity Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand (CCNZ). Its purpose is to help people with IBD urgently gain access to a workplace toilet when they need it, without requiring them to explain their personal medical history to a stranger.

Lower Hutt 16-year-old Nicole Thornton has Cronh's. She advocates for people with IBD and is one of the driving forces behind the “I Can’t Wait" campaign.

In 2017, at age 12, Nicole petitioned Parliament, asking for a law change to require businesses to provide toilet access to people with certain medical conditions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Nicole Thornton, 12, hands over a petition with more than 3,000 signatures to Labour’s MP for Hutt South Trevor Mallard. The petition aims to introduce a bill that would give people who have serious illnesses or are pregnant the right to use workplace toilets. (First published in 2017)

However, the Health Select Committee did not recommend such legislation be introduced. Instead, it said the “I Can’t Wait” card and should be publicised and an education campaign should be launched to encourage businesses owners to allow people with medical conditions toilet access.

Now, Nicole hopes businesses in “every city throughout the country” will commit to the cause.

She said the initiative would give people like her the freedom to “leave home without the fear of having an accident in public” and show that businesses care about the issue.