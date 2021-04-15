Auckland's last video store loses the battle against streaming services

The final credits are rolling for Auckland's last commercial video rental store, The Video Shop.

Final credits are rolling for Auckland’s last video store.

For almost four decades, The Video Shop has rented VHS tapes and DVD discs to film buffs across the city.

At its peak, The Video Shop had five locations across Auckland.

However, the final The Video Store standing in Meadowbank’s mall is winding down after struggling to overcome changes to viewing habits and the effect of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Jan Silk, owner of the Video Shop, the last commercial video store in Auckland, says Covid-19 was the death blow for her store.

Co-owner Jan Silk’s family founded the store in 1983.

She said the decision to close came down to the numbers.

“There just wasn’t enough turnover to keep the staff employed and cover the costs, she said.

“I probably would have found a way to keep going if I thought we were out of the Covid-19 situation soon, but I think it's going to go on for quite some time.”

Silk said she has mixed feelings about the decision to close.

“I have got through most of the drama and the sense of loss and defeat to the point where ok, this is where we’ve got to go.”

She is currently in the process of trying to sell off stock and wind the business down.

“It has been a really difficult journey for me after years of collecting and trying to keep the library up-to-date to now see it all break apart.”

The Video Shop has been renting VHS and DVDs to Aucklanders for almost 40 years.

Data from Roy Morgan, released in February, revealed that more than 2.8 million New Zealanders aged 14 or over now watch streaming services in an average four weeks, encompassing 68 per cent of all New Zealanders.

Silk said online streaming was fine, but it meant movie fans were at the whim of the provider, needed internet access and continuity of service.

The first noticeable decline in trade was in the family section of videos, she said.

“It used to be that every school holidays people would come and get an arm full of DVDs for the kids, it was maybe 30 per cent of our business. But that started to shift with the start of YouTube,” she said.

She had not made a clear plan for her life after the store, but expected to close over the next month.

The last chain DVD rental store in Christchurch - New Brighton's United Video - is closing its doors at the end of April.

Auckland still has some film societies that rent out videos and there are a handful of video stores scattered around the country.

The last chain standing, United Video, still has stores in Timaru, Te Puke, Invercargill, Morrinsville and Whangārei but Video Ezy pulled out of New Zealand in 2018 and the last Blockbuster closed its store in Dargaville in 2020.

Massey University senior lecturer in media and creative communication Ian Huffer said the country had reached a moment where many of the video stores that had been hanging on were finally closing their doors.

It was not surprising that Covid-19 had been the death blow for those that lingered, he said.

“In something that is a declining industry, like DVDs, the complete stop on income that occurred with Covid-19 just hit them in a fatal way,” Huffer said.

Media researcher Ian Huffer says older generations feel a sense of nostalgia for video stores, one of the few ways to watch movies at home for decades.

The loss of income was compounded by a lack of new releases as the film industry ground to a halt, he said.

Streaming services like Netflix also improved their back catalogue of older films, the sort of content that was the backbone of many video stores, he said.

While more and more people were using online streaming services to watch movies, there was still a sense of loss with each video store closure, Huffer said.

“You are talking about 40 years of going to the video store, that is ending. It’s pretty massive.”

“There is a lot of nostalgia for this hugely important part of people’s loves, there is a sense of loss for what people did in the past, even if they are not using it now.”