Bluetooth contact tracing to be compatible between NZ and Cook Islands

New Zealanders won’t need to download a new app to enable Covid contact tracing when visiting the Cook Islands, ahead of a two-way travel bubble opening between the countries.

But the same won’t be the case for people travelling across the Tasman.

Rush Digital – which developed the Covid Tracer app for the Ministry of Health – has built a Bluetooth app for the Cook Islands, CookSafe Plus, which is compatible with the Bluetooth feature in New Zealand’s Covid Tracer app.

From next week, people using either app would be recorded as having coming into close contact with one another if they mingled, and would be automatically alerted if one of them was later diagnosed with Covid.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Travellers from the Cook Islands will still be encouraged to download the Covid Tracer app so they can use it to scan QR codes here, but there will be no need for New Zealanders to download a new app when holidaying in the Cook Islands.

The Cook Islands has approached the separate challenge of letting people scan into venues in the opposite way to New Zealand.

Instead of smartphone owners scanning a QR poster at the likes of shops and restaurants as in New Zealand, Cook Island residents and visitors have been issued with their own personal QR cards, which businesses can scan when people arrive at venues.

Not everyone has smartphones capable of scanning QR codes and Rush chief executive Pavan Vyas said the Cook Islands had decided on their system for “equity” reasons.

The different approaches mean Cook Islanders visiting New Zealand would still need to be encouraged to download the Covid Tracer app if they could do so, to scan QR codes, even though the Bluetooth feature in CookSafe Plus would work here.

A two-way travel bubble with the Cook Islands is widely expected to open next month, after which New Zealanders would be able to travel to and from Rarotonga without going through managed isolation, though that has yet to be confirmed by the Government.

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said it would not be possible to develop any interoperability between the Bluetooth features of Covid Tracer and Australia’s CovidSafe app, unless Australia changed systems.

Covid Tracer uses the Apple/Google Exposure Notification Framework for Bluetooth tracing, but CovidSafe uses different technology based on Singapore’s TraceTogether project, she said.

Covid Tracer would be updated in a few days to provide more information on the usage of the app both by the population at large and by the individual user, Vyas said.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF The value of Bluetooth proximity tracing increases and decreases exponentially, depending on the proportion of people who have it turned on.

The dashboard of Covid Tracer will be updated to provide the extra statistics on usage.

“Every single app user will be able to see how often they have been checking in, whether their Bluetooth is turned on, how many Kiwis have turned on the Bluetooth feature, and how many daily scans there are across the whole country,” Vyas said.

The goal of providing that information was to encourage people to create a habit of scanning-in, he said.

The update will also deliver a raft of small improvements designed to make the app more “user-friendly”, he said.

These include the ability to turn on a phone’s flashlight from within the app to make it easier to scan QR posters in unlit areas at night.