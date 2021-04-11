Business owners who team up to set prices now face prison under cartel law

Businesses owners that team up to set prices or reduce competition now face up to seven years of prison after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act came into effect on Thursday.

Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging.

The potential prison time was on top of existing financial penalties for cartel conduct, the Commerce Commission said.

Individuals can be fined up to $500,000 and companies can be fined up to $10 million, three times commercial gain or 10 per cent of turnover per year per breach, if found guilty.

Over the last seven years, a number of businesses have been investigated and punished for cartel behaviour.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Commerce Commission is warning businesses that they could face up to seven years in prison for cartel behaviour.

In September 2020 two Hamilton-based real estate companies were fined a total of $4 million for price fixing.

Lodge Real Estate was ordered to pay $2.1 million and Monarch Real Estate Ltd was ordered to pay $1.9 million for their role in a nationwide price-fixing scheme, which breached the Commerce Act.

All told, the commission collected a total of $23m in penalties in that case.

Other cartel cases included a settlement in a horse air freight price-fixing proceeding last year, a $400,000 fine for price fixing in the Auckland real estate market in 2019, a $1.85m fine against Carter Holt Harvey for price fixing breaches in 2014, and $12m in fines in an air freight cartel case, also in 2014.

Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings​ said cartel conduct harmed consumers through higher process or reduced quality, and it harmed other businesses which were trying to compete fairly.

“The introduction of possible imprisonment for cartel conduct underlines just how serious and harmful this offending is,” she said.

Supplied Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings says cartel behaviour harms consumers and other businesses.

Over the last few months, the commission undertook a campaign to increase awareness of cartel conduct and the new criminal penalties.

“From our face to face advocacy work we know some people do not understand what cartel conduct is or that it’s illegal, and that’s why we have been running our campaign over the last few months,” Rawlings said.