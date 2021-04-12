OCR review: Year on hold is over, what comes now?

The Monitor looks at how individual parts of New Zealand's economy have rebounded since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

ANALYSIS: The Reserve Bank’s year-long promise to hold the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 per cent expired a month ago today, so there will be heightened interest in its monetary policy review on Wednesday.

“Free the OCR,” governor Adrian Orr joked in a speech last month.

Up until November it was strongly assumed the central bank might cut the OCR to below zero at this week’s meeting.

But the country’s stronger-than-expected bounce back in the third quarter of last year torpedoed that expectation.

Since the beginning of this year there has been growing speculation that the next move in interest rates will be up, rather than down – but not yet.

Orr strongly hosed down any suggestion of a sharp turn in monetary policy when the bank issued its last monetary policy statement in February.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has said the bank wants to see the “white of the eyes” of employment growth and inflation.

“Patience” was the key word from Orr, as he signalled the bank believed some of the positive economic news at the time might only be short-term.

He reiterated that stance in mid-March, saying the bank was “comfortable where we are around monetary policy” and wanted to see “the whites of the eyes of inflation and employment growth”.

Most economic data since the start of February suggests the economy is on a gradual downward drift even as inflation expectations rise as a result of domestic and international supply constraints.

In other words, we are in a period of gentle ‘stagflation’, that could conceivably turn into headline-worthy stagflation later in the year.

But there is not much monetary policy can do to address the real-world economic realities producing that outcome, and nothing the Reserve Bank has said or done in recent weeks suggest it is going to try.

The major banks are now forecasting no fireworks on Wednesday, all tipping the OCR to remain at 0.25 per cent and no changes to the bank’s alternative monetary policy settings.

ANZ forecasts, for example, the Reserve Bank will take to the field with “a straight bat” while it waits for the dust to settle on some swirling economic variables.

So the OCR will stay at 0.25 per cent and the key word from Orr this week is likely to be “optionality”, or something like it.

10-year bond rates in the United States have stabilised in the past few weeks at about 1.7 per cent after a sudden and rather scary climb, reflecting at least a temporary settling down in inflation expectations.

That should make the Reserve Bank feel more confident it will be able to keep rates lower for longer while still easing back its weekly spending on quantitative easing.

The bank has crossed the halfway mark on QE, having now spent just over $50b of its $100b cap buying back government bonds, but is in the market for only $420m of bonds this week.

Another relief for the Reserve Bank will be that the New Zealand dollar has eased back 4 US cents since reaching a three-year high close to US$0.75 in late February.

That could be expected to reduce the pressure the bank might otherwise have felt to trim the OCR to 0.1 per cent or even down to zero.

In February, the Reserve Bank (again) indicated it felt house prices had pretty much peaked, forecasting a rise of 3.9 per cent in the year to the end of March next year.

So one thing to watch for is what, if any, direct or indirect comment it may have on the likely impact of the Government’s move to cool the housing market by axing interest-payment deductability on most housing investments and further extending the ‘bright-line test’.

Will it be drawn into the debate on whether that will improve housing affordability as the Government hopes, or perhaps make matters worse over the longer term by discouraging new builds?

How worried will it seem about a ‘hard landing’ for the housing market?

Another sensitive subject is the implications for the broader economy of the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Will it display an assumption that is likely to increase GDP?

Or will it be more guarded given the risk the traditional seasonal outflow of tourism dollars to Australia during the winter months may result in a net decrease in discretionary spending in New Zealand, as a minority but a growing number of economists now seem to be fretting is possible?

And now that the Reserve Bank has signalled it has dismissed the likelihood of a credit crunch in the short term from Covid by allowing New Zealand banks to resume payments to their Australian parents, just what does it think it will take to get businesses investing again?