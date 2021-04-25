Young lawyers pulling 15-hour shifts: WorkSafe 'should step in' over white collar burnout problems

Wellington Women Lawyers' Association conveyor Steph Dyhrberg has long been a strong voice against harassment and bullying. Here she reacts to Dame Margaret Bazley's 2018 report on law firm Russell McVeagh.

You know it is coming when a person who has been working 15-hour days suddenly starts showing up late and leaving early.

They look like they have a hangover even though you have never seen them grabbing a drink. Their old personality is gone, they have bags under their eyes and if you had one word to describe what you think they are feeling it would be this: exhausted.

They coast along like this for a while then, one day, they don’t show up for work at all, and you hear through a friend that they have decided to go on a long break, or leave the firm altogether.

One lawyer who Stuff has agreed to call James to protect his identity, knows the drill because he has seen more than a few junior lawyers go through it at the law firm he works at. He has even experienced it himself.

Burnout. It is like going all night without sleep then chugging down a cup of coffee to stay awake. You are conscious, but you are not alert.

James and others say the largest firms within the legal profession, and other white-collar occupations, drive people to it. They say this is still the case three years after the publication of a major report from Dame Margaret Bazley into harassment and working conditions at Russell McVeagh.

The issue is back in the spotlight now thanks to young investment bankers overseas working for Goldman Sachs speaking out about their situation.

The investment banking industry internationally has been steadily losing its appeal for young graduates according to a report from Bloomberg. Only 3 per cent of Harvard Business School's class of 2020 opted for careers in investment banking, sales and trading. That is a 40 per cent drop on the number who opted for a similar career in 2016 and a 75 per cent drop on what the graduating class of 2006 did.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Problems persist three years after Dame Margaret Bazley's independent review of Russell McVeagh, junior lawyers say.

YouTube pandemic confessions of young investment bankers along with the bank’s own survey of its employees show one reason why fewer people are keen on careers there. Junior investment bankers reported working an average of 98 hours a week and that they went to bed at 3am to grab an average of five hours of sleep a night.

Young Wellingtonian of the year and senior economist at Infometrics, Brad Olsen, is a young white-collar worker and represents them in his role on the Wellington City Youth Council. He says there is a lot of concern within his generation about these issues in New Zealand as well.

“There’s more recognition that, yes, there's hard work to be done, but hard work doesn’t mean exploitation.

“A lot of young people going into the workplace understand they are working from the bottom up, understand that they want to prove themselves, understand that there will be some hard yards until they get themselves established.

“But that doesn’t mean that they’re willing to put up any more with having to work longer hours than they should without compensation.”

Yet unlike other countries who are exploring issues of overwork and burnout openly New Zealand is barely collecting data on it because “burnout” is not classified as a workplace accident.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen says hard work does not mean exploitation.

This approach is biased towards workplace injuries in more blue-collar professions like construction where defined accidents happen on the job. Injuries related to white-collar work largely revolve around issues of stress and workload which build up over time and can’t be pinned to a specific “accident” in the workplace.

Under our system this means the incentives are not there for firms to actively prevent burnout and overwork. White collar firms do not pay higher ACC premiums if their workplace practices encourage multiple incidents of burnout, compensation is not paid on account of it, and we also do not have access to data on how prevalent it is.

University of Otago law academic Dawn Duncan has no doubt it’s there. She has seen it hit the law graduates they have produced over the years but says the universities are powerless to do anything other than raise awareness of it.

“Firms don’t really have much of an incentive to take action because the business models that are producing the burnout and stress are so profitable, and have been for a long time.

“It’s simply cheaper to get a new round of graduates each year and then for them to leave after two or three years.”

She does not think the legal industry can be trusted to regulate itself over the issue and is calling for WorkSafe or another agency outside the industry to take more active steps against it.

“I think the profession doesn’t have the best record on taking action when it’s left to regulate itself in this area and it probably does need a stronger incentive to change its behaviour whether it’s through WorkSafe or some other entity.”

123RF Data about stress in white-collar work is not collected because it is not treated like a workplace accident.

Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union co-president Bridget Sinclair says the union is collaborating with WorkSafe on a campaign against “psychosocial harm”, a category of harm which encompasses things like burnout and stress, but she acknowledges the issue is still a big problem even after the Bazley report.

“Firms have a responsibility to monitor those hours and to check-in proactively. And that’s what the union’s minimum wage campaign was all about is ensuring that hours were being properly recorded and properly monitored.”

The union’s campaign on the minimum wage highlighted the issue of junior lawyers who were so poorly paid and overworked that they were effectively working for less than minimum wage. Part of the issue is non-billable hours, hours that are not billed to specific clients like administration and training work.

Now some firms keep track of these hours and top-up pay to the minimum wage if staff work too many hours one week.

Other accounting and white-collar firms do this now too, which proves law firms were not the only white collar firms making their young workers work long hours for little pay.

Duncan says responsibility for a culture of overwork rests at the very top of these organisations with directors (law partners or similar) legally responsible for actively monitoring this.

Enforcing this responsibility is the tricky part. Employees can take a personal grievance claim against their employer, but many young graduates worry they might get a reputation within the industry for being a troublemaker if they do.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Victoria University students protest against sexual assault outside the Russell McVeagh Wellington offices in 2018.

WorkSafe also has the ability to take cases against these law firms, but Duncan says they are not well-resourced for it. If it made a concerted effort to use workplace safety legislation passed in the wake of the Pike River tragedy law partners could face jail time depending on the harm alleged and severity of it.

James says law firms have made changes in the wake of the Bazley report, but they are not necessarily changes that have improved things.

He also believes young lawyers are less willing to put up with these issues compared to previous generations because they realise they will have to work longer than previous generations did in order to make partner.

Paradoxically some of the changes made after the Bazley report have reduced the rewards young lawyers used to get for their hard work with social occasions like after-work drinks becoming a thing of the past in some teams, James says.

“A lot of firms have seen the Bazley report and rather than get rid of the partners who are bullies or sexual predators their response is ‘oh, we’ll just stop drinking’.

“The lifestyle is sold to you as ‘work hard, play hard’. Some teams definitely still are, but most of them aren’t. Most of them are just ‘work hard’.”

Partners are a crucial cog in the system and James says they are critical in determining whether a junior lawyer ends up being worked to the bone or not because they manage different teams and set the work culture for them.

“The culture between teams can be black and white.”

SUPPLIED Aotearoa Legal Workers' Union co-president Bridget Sinclair says firms have a responsibility to check in on employees proactively.

Younger law partners in their 40s are more attuned to the need to manage workloads, but older ones are more likely to think what was good for them should also be OK for today’s young lawyers, he says.

The pressure to work more hours is never an explicit directive. It's often the snide flippant comment that they will be made to work “till their eyes bleed”. Or it is simply the social stigma of not pulling your weight. People who turn down work are progressively given less enjoyable work to do.

James says the system of charging per hour also incentivises overwork because racking up the hours is partly how firms make their money.

Covid-19 both hurt and helped things. It introduced more flexible working arrangements but it means young lawyers have even less of an ability to cash in on the rewards they’d earlier counted on.

The big one was the Australian “‘safety valve”: The option many young lawyers took of fleeing across the Tasman for better pay, working conditions and standard of living.

“There isn’t a competitive market in terms of employers in the same way there is in the UK or Australia,” James says.

“The New Zealand legal market is so small that all the partners know each other. A lot of them are colleagues and contemporaries.

“So they all talk. And everyone knows they all talk and because of that they sort of set standards across the board.”

Kate Lunn is one NZ lawyer who fled across the ditch just before lockdown. Her case illustrates just how much of a difference a move across the Tasman can make to young lawyers, and the kind of opportunities young lawyers missed out on sitting out the pandemic in New Zealand.

She does not have any complaints about her previous employer in New Zealand, and works similar hours in South Australia to what she did here, but her circumstances seem to have improved markedly since she moved.

SUPPLIED Kate Lunn and her dog Anakin in front of the house which costs her less in mortgage repayments than her room in Mt Eden did.

Adelaide is a touch smaller than Auckland (1.3 million people), but since moving there Lunn has been able to buy a four-bedroom house with repayments totalling less than the rent she used to pay for a single bedroom in Mt Eden. Bonus: since she owns her home she’s been able to get a dog, too.

Lunn has also been locked down for a shorter period of time than if she had stayed in Auckland. There were restrictions on public gatherings and activities in South Australia last year, but the state did not go into lockdown except for an aborted one which ended three days earlier than planned.

Olsen says a changing outlook on the rewards people get from this kind of work is one reason why young white-collar graduates are looking to opportunities in smaller firms and wider to opportunities in regional New Zealand.

He says this does not just mean pay, it also means the ability to make a difference, something many see as impossible to do within a large firm. The traditional pay-offs which these firms traditionally touted to graduates do not matter as much as they once did.

However, all of these reported problems do not seem to have dulled enthusiasm for the legal profession in the same way they have with the investment banking sector overseas.

A snapshot of the profession by the Law Society in 2019 reported there had been a 24 per cent increase in practising certificate holders and 20 per cent in the number of New Zealand-based lawyers since 2011.

James says there are still a huge number of applicants for a small number of junior vacancies at large law firms. He puts this continued interest down to the excellent, if not entirely truthful, job law firms do of marketing their wares to young graduates.

“They’re people that want to work. So it's much more a system that feeds those traits.

“The employees will go as hard as you want them to, and management's job needs to be slowing them down.”