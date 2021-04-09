Medicinal cannabis company Medical Kiwi denied listing on NZX

Medical Kiwi chairman Aldo Miccio says the company’s NZX aspirations are on hold.

Nelson-based medicinal cannabis company Medical Kiwi has been told it’s not suitable to join the New Zealand stock exchange.

The company said in March it was working towards a listing on the sharemarket, but NZ RegCo, the regulatory arm of the NZX, has denied the application.

Medical Kiwi was subject to ongoing enquiries by the Financial Markets Authority over claims it made during its $3 million capital raising late last year that it had a cannabis cultivation licence from the Ministry of Health.

The FMA inquiry would have to be completed before its application to list on the NZX would be considered again, Medical Kiwi said.

READ MORE:

* Rua Bioscience lists on the NZX main board, share price up 40pc within hour

* Medicinal cannabis firm Rua Bioscience opens $20 million offer ahead of listing

* Medicinal cannabis company bags $90m deal without any plants



Aldo Miccio, Medical Kiwi’s chairman, said: “NZX RegCo has confirmed to Medical Kiwi that it awaits the outcome of such inquiries, and that this particular process is pertinent to its review of the company’s listing application.”

Miccio, a former Nelson mayor, pledged to continue the push to list the company’s shares.

“We understand that NZX RegCo has halted its review of our application while revisions are made in order to meet regulatory requirements,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Companies list their shares on the NZX to enable their investors to get accurate prices for them, but also to allow them to trade their shares.

NZ RegCo chief executive, Joost van Amelsfort, said: “Direct listings are a matter of discretion for NZX and NZ RegCo.”

It took various factors into account when deciding whether companies could list their shares, he said.

“NZ RegCo confirms it sought general information from the FMA on the nature and status of the FMA's inquiries into Medical Kiwi's August 2020 crowdfunding capital raise. This was one, but not the only factor, in determining Medical Kiwi was not suitable for direct listing at this time.”

He said: “NZ RegCo also considered Medical Kiwi needed to be able to demonstrate a more developed operating model.”

RNZ A medicinal cannabis company is relieved the cannabis referendum went up in smoke, saying more research into the drug is needed.

Miccio said: “Clearly, the application and listing process has taken longer than Medical Kiwi had earlier hoped.

“However, the chief executives of NZX RegCo and Medical Kiwi have recently had constructive dialogue on matters associated with the listing process, and work to prepare the company’s listing profile is continuing.”

”We have a clear understanding that our application, with further revisions, will be subject to review by NZX RegCo at the appropriate time. We look forward to that review process occurring sooner rather than later,” he said.

Medical Kiwi’s stated aim is to develop medicinal cannabis products in New Zealand.