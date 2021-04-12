Complaints Skinny broadband ad 'makes light of kidnapping' thrown out by authority

This Skinny broadband ad features a family talking about how they steal their neighbours' broadband and stole an elderly man from the park.

The advertising regulator has thrown out multiple complaints a broadband ad “imply it [is]OK to steal and kidnap”, saying it was “farcical” and not meant to be taken seriously.

The TV ad, for Skinny broadband, features a family with their faces pixelated, who admit they “steal” the internet from their neighbours.

The camera then pans to an elderly man, who says the family “stole me from the park”.

Four people lodged complaints with the Advertising Standards Authority over the ad, according to a recently-released decision.

One said Skinny was either “supporting/condoning theft or encouraging people to steal”, while another complained the elderly man looked homeless.

Screenshot/Skinny The face of a young girl was pixelated in the ad, as were the faces of her toys.

“Homelessness is a serious social issue, even a crisis in Aotearoa ... it is not a joke,” the complaint read.

A third person complained that the family's jokes about stealing “set a bad example to children implying it was OK to steal and kidnap”.

A fourth complaint, from a person claiming to be a retired Corrections officer, said the ad made light of theft and kidnapping.

“I've dealt first-hand with the results of people thinking it’s their ‘right' to help themselves to something they want without paying for it. It also promotes that it's OK to kidnap whoever they wish without ramifications for their actions,” the complainant wrote.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ The Advertising Standards Authority has issued guidelines for so-called "influencers" - individuals who have large followings on social media. (Video first published September 2020)

“I believe that this advertisement should be banned from [our] airwaves, and Skinny issue a public apology for their lack of taste and public concern.”

Authority chairwoman Raewyn Anderson said the ad promoted Skinny’s broadband plans by suggesting they were a “steal”.

The tone of the ad was hyperbolic and “farcical”, which was reinforced by the reference to “stealing” the man from the park, she said.

“There was no mention of him being homeless and the scene did not contain any malice, with the man happily joining in the conversation about the low price and laughing along with the rest of the family.”

The ad was not likely to cause serious or widespread offence and had not breached the Advertising Standards Code, she said.

Screenshot/Skinny An earlier version of this ad showed the family with stockings over their heads, rather than their faces pixelated.

Anderson ruled there were no grounds for the complaints to proceed.

She noted the advertiser had already pulled an earlier version of the ad which showed the family wearing stockings over their heads.

Six complainants had written to the authority saying that could encourage small children to put plastic bags over their heads, risking suffocation.

“The face coverings were used to present an exaggerated appearance of a robber, in keeping with the humorous and quirky nature of the Skinny brand,” the company replied.

“Although the ad is directed at adults, Skinny acknowledges the concerns raised in the complaints and has decided to withdraw the ad in its current form.”