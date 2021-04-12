Here's how to save $1000 a year on your daily coffee habit

A daily coffee is a must-have for many and chances are you’re in the habit of swiping a rewards card as you order your morning flat white.

But are you really getting the best deal?

Per capita, New Zealanders are estimated to drink just under a cup of coffee a day.

With a standard flat white costing about $4.50, a conservative calculation based on seven coffees a week put the average adult’s spend at $1642 a year.

READ MORE:

* Here's how to get the most from rewards schemes

* Suzy - the glamorous face that presided over the dawn of Wellington's coffee culture

* Experts explain the fine art of getting value out of loyalty schemes



Those with a two-a-day, seven-days-a-week habit could be forking out as much as $3276 a year, the equivalent of a return flight to Europe (remember when that was a thing?).

marion van dijk/Stuff Not all cafe rewards schemes are created equal – is yours giving you the best deal? (File photo)

Cafe loyalty schemes can offer great savings, provided you remember to swipe or scan and stay loyal to one coffee shop.

However, not all schemes are created equal.

Wild Bean Cafe at BP petrol stations offers customers their sixth coffee free. At $4.20 per cup, the annual spend, without a loyalty card, would be $1533. With the card, that comes down to $1277, a saving of $255 a year.

At The Coffee Club, a regular flat white costs $5.50 and before you can claim any kind of discount or reward, you’ll have to shell out another $25 to join the VIP Club.

Since the VIP Club offers two-for-one hot drinks all day, every day, the annual fee could actually be money well spent if you tend to get coffee with a friend or can make light work of two brews.

Subtracting the membership fee, it’s a saving of $2007 every year. Split the bill with your pal and you’re each saving just over $1000.

Yes, you’re spending more than you might elsewhere, but you're also getting much more coffee for not much more cash.

According to 2019 research by Finder, the average coffee drinker would save about $7 a month if they committed to a loyalty scheme but could save as much as $60 a month if they switched cafes.

For the best price without a loyalty scheme, Coffix, which is in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington, sells Fairtrade, organic coffee in a compostable cup for the bargain price of just $3.

Unsplash Per capita, New Zealanders are estimated to drink just under a cup of coffee a day.

That’s $1.50 less than you can reasonably expect to pay elsewhere and an annual saving of $547 before you even sign up to the buy-10-get-one-free scheme.

Finder editor-in-chief Angus Kidman warned that much like a credit card or frequent flyer rewards program, consumers should compare their options based on spending habits and personal preference.

Loyalty programmes could make customers spend more than they otherwise would, he said.

"Loyalty programs can definitely have a halo effect – we think we're getting a bonus so we stop comparing. A red flag is spending more than you usually would simply in order to get a freebie.

“Take the bonuses when you can, but don't change your habits. That way you'll come out ahead.”