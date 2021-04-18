Trans-Tasman bubble conundrum: What to do if Australia opens to other countries?

Auckland International Airport has split its international terminal in two to enable safe quarantine-free travel.

Not long after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Australian travellers would be allowed to visit New Zealand quarantine-free, talk began of Australia opening its borders to other nations.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Australian immigration and health authorities were exploring plans to open up to Singapore within months, followed by other nations with low Covid-19 numbers, including Fiji, Vietnam and Thailand as well as countries with higher case numbers such as Japan and South Korea.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it has looked at places like Singapore, Japan and South Korea among other countries.

“But at this stage we are not in a position to move forward on any of those,” he was reported as saying.

In recent days Morrison said experts were also exploring whether vaccinated Australians could travel internationally without undergoing hotel quarantine.

If Australia does open its borders to other countries it poses a dilemma for the New Zealand Government.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Visitors from Australia will be able to enter New Zealand quarantine-free from Monday.

Will it keep the bubble open and tolerate the risk of those in Australia who are allowed to enter New Zealand quarantine-free, including New Zealand travellers, potentially being exposed to travellers from higher risk countries? And even allow in visitors from other countries travelling through Australia?

Or does it shut down the bubble, once again isolating New Zealanders from the rest of the world?

Economist Benje Patterson says if Australia opens its borders to another country it will mean, by default, New Zealand will also need to form a bubble with that country.

At the same time, the New Zealand Government would not want to be at the behest of Australia.

“We would want to preserve our own sovereignty on this matter.”

If New Zealand failed to find a way to work with an Australian bubble partner it could result in a “decoupling” of Australia and New Zealand, signalling an end to quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel, Patterson says.

Supplied Independent economist Benje Patterson says any future bubbles will need to be with countries that have a similar Covid-19 elimination strategy to New Zealand.

“At its most extreme, that option may be on the table, and it's one that I would hate to see.”

Such a move will not be well-received by the New Zealand public who will be expecting more liberties to be extended to them, rather than freedoms taken away, he says.

It will also have “big ramifications” economically and socially, he says.

Australia’s vaccine roll-out initially appeared to be more progressed than New Zealand’s, however, it is now lagging behind, which puts New Zealand in a stronger position, he says.

“Anything that aligns our timelines more with Australia actually raises the prospect of it being workable in the long run.”

The economic benefits of a trans-Tasman bubble are not weighted heavily in favour of either New Zealand or Australia. The real gains for New Zealand will come when it opens up to other countries, Patterson says.

“The net benefit to New Zealand if and when we can open up direct travel is very heavily in New Zealand's favour.”

Tourism is the obvious winner, but welcoming back international students and bringing in workers to fill skills shortages will also be valuable, he says.

But New Zealand does not have a great deal of choice when it comes to forming bubbles with countries outside of Australia and the Pacific Islands.

“To have bubbles across a widespread array of nations is going to get very difficult, Patterson says.

“We saw how challenging it was to implement the trans-Tasman bubble.”

Further quarantine-free travel arrangements will need to be with countries that have a similar eradication strategy to New Zealand and a similar risk profile, he says.

“It's very unlikely that we would bubble with other countries that don't have the same strategy.”

There are not many countries that have a similar profile to New Zealand, but two possible candidates are China and Taiwan, he says.

SUPPLIED Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy says New Zealand will be at a competitive disadvantage if Australia opens up to other countries New Zealand is not prepared to bubble with.

Last Sunday China had 10 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, according to China Daily. Taiwan has no community transmission.

René de Monchy, chief executive of Crown entity Tourism New Zealand, says pre-Covid, Australia the United States and China were New Zealand’s biggest markets, making up nearly two thirds of international tourism value.

“Those would be the markets that would have the biggest impact on the New Zealand economy and on the tourism sector.”

Countries like Japan, Singapore and South Korea are also desirable markets for New Zealand to entice tourists from, de Monchy says.

New Zealand will be at a competitive disadvantage if visitors from these markets are able to visit Australia and not New Zealand, he says.

For a lot of travellers, when they travel to this part of the world, they tend to visit both Australia and New Zealand.

John Anthony/Stuff Auckland International Airport had just 36 flights to and from Australia in the first week of April. That will increase to hundreds per week when the bubble opens.

For example about 40 per cent of Chinese visitors were “dual destination” tourists that visit both countries, he says.

“If they can only go to Australia, the risk is they just skip New Zealand altogether, and we won’t see them return for a number of years if at all,” de Monchy says.

“That is a very real challenge.”

De Monchy says he has no idea what future bubbles might eventuate, and the organisation is not involved in border opening discussions.

Over the past year Tourism New Zealand has continued to promote New Zealand in Australia, China and the US, so that when borders do open New Zealand is on travellers’ radar, he says.

“We want people to keep dreaming even though they may not know when they can travel.”

New Zealand is a niche destination to travellers in the US and China, representing about 0.25 per cent of their outbound travel, de Monchy says.

If future bubbles do open only “the most resilient travellers” will be prepared to travel initially, similar to what has been seen with the trans-Tasman bubble, he says. Others would wait to see how things unfolded first.

“There will be some cautiousness.”

SUPPLIED Aviation consultant Irene King says the tourism and airline routes are at risk if countries focus on one-on-one bubbles rather than forming larger regional safe travel zones.

Aviation consultant Irene King says New Zealand and Australia should work together to develop relationships with third parties to join the trans-Tasman bubble.

“If we don’t, of course, the danger is then we will end up with all of these one-on-one agreements and that will be an absolute nightmare for airlines to administer,” King says.

It would essentially shut down the concept of multi-stop travel, which will have serious implications for Australia and New Zealand because both countries are reliant on multi-destination tourists.

“It will undermine the viability of some of our long and skinny routes because they are very contingent on the feed from Australasian traffic.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Physics professor Shaun Hendy says the trans-Tasman could act as a blueprint for a wider safe travel zone.

Singapore Institute of Technology Associate Professor Volodymyr Bilotkach recently wrote in The Conversation that travel bubbles have proved difficult to agree on and maintain, and pretty much all discussions have been bilateral.

“These are a start, but what is really needed are multilateral agreements for regional safe-travel areas,” Bilotkach says.

Australia and New Zealand, for example, could team up with countries with similar epidemiological situations such as Singapore, Taiwan, China and Vietnam, Bilotkach says.

A more cooperative approach between countries will speed up international travel resuming.

Crucial to international travel returning to normal will be “vaccine passports”, some form of which will probably be needed for most international travel for at least the next five years, he says.

“I expect requirements such as the need to quarantine will start to be lifted for those who have been vaccinated between July and October.”

But there will be big differences between nations, he says.

“Some may open their borders to everyone as soon as a sufficient share of domestic population has been vaccinated. Others may open quarantine-free travel only to vaccinated individuals for the next several years.”

A recent article in The Conversation by University of Auckland physics professor Shaun Hendy and University of Canterbury mathematics and statistics professor Michael Plank says the opening of a travel bubble with Australia is possibly the first example in the world of quarantine-free travel between two countries that have eliminated community transmission of Covid-19.

“It could act as a blueprint for a wider safe travel zone, which other countries that have eliminated Covid-19 may eventually be able to join,” they wrote.