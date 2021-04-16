Legal decision 'opens floodgates' to ban rogue booze store operators

Satwinder 'Sam' Singh is seeking tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and compensation from his former employer.

A Tokoroa bottle store exposed by Stuff for its owners’ long history of alleged exploitation of migrant workers must now close within 30 days – a final ruling that one expert says could “open the floodgates” to shut down other rogue operators.

The Labour Inspectorate has used the ruling to warn liquor franchises – singling out two major chains, Thirsty Liquor and Brews – that it was time to improve, or face the consequences.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) has this week turned down an appeal by Two Brothers Ltd, which runs Tokoroa’s Thirsty Liquor store, backing an original decision by the South Waikato District Council’s liquor licensing committee to deny them a new licence.

The ARLA decision was the final stop for brothers Taranjeet and Jaspreet Singh Janda, who must now lock the doors on their store by May 13.

Stuff’s reporting, which included exposing how three former employees in the brothers’ liquor empire claimed they were owed over $400,000 in lost wages and were paid as little as $8 an hour for working weeks of up to 90 hours, was cited in evidence at the original hearing.

Previous case law had been understood to say employee exploitation was not a crucial factor in deciding whether store operators were ”suitable” to hold licences.

This new decision is important because it sets a precedent that can be used in multiple cases.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The store’s co-owner, Taranjeet Singh Janda.

All bottle stores must renew their licences every three years, creating opportunities to challenge those licences for the police, the Medical Officer of Health and licensing inspectors, who have to report on all liquor applications, but also MBIE and community activists.

Lawyer Grant Hewison, who has appeared at many liquor licensing hearings and represents Auckland alcohol pressure group Communities Against Alcohol Harm (CAAH), said it was a “very significant decision” that would be used to challenge not just licence renewals, but also to cancel existing licences.

“Licensees who have breached employment obligations … should be on notice that it’s likely the agencies will be proactive in challenging licences who have ... exploited workers, and they might be wise to consider their future in the industry,” Hewison said.

He said CAAH and some trade unions would also be likely to use the new ruling to mount opposition to rogue operators.

Significantly, the Labour Inspectorate – which investigates claims of employee exploitation – said it would start compiling evidence and supplying it to the three reporting agencies. “As these stores come up for renewal we will be looking to see if we have any history and should be looking more closely at them,’’ national manager Stu Lumsden said.

Supplied Labour Inspectorate national manager Stu Lumsden felt “vindicated” by the decision.

The Inspectorate was “really pleased” with the decision. It had advocated for a change in interpretation of the law for some years, her said.

“We feel vindicated, would be the right way to put it.”

He was still encouraging the industry to clean up its own act first, taking particular aim at Thirsty Liquor.

“If they want their branding to be synonymous with good employment practices, they need to really start approaching the Labour Inspectorate and start taking advice on how they can improve their practices ... the likes of Thirsty Liquor and Brews, who have been pretty quiet in this area … this is their opportunity to approach the Labour Inspectorate and maybe get on track.”

A senior figure in licensing noted the Tokoroa case also involved poor record-keeping, lack of training and lack of awareness of the local communities’ vulnerability on the part of the Janda brothers. It appeared the employment breaches alone would not be enough to drive a cancellation.

It was, however, a “wake-up call” for licensing inspectors that poor training or employment practices could be as effective a way to challenge licences as traditional reasons, such as serving drunks or children.

The district licensing authority was originally persuaded by “strong evidence” of deceptive or failed record keeping, deliberately rostering workers off on statutory days to avoid paying penal rates, non-payment of holiday pay, overtime rates and over-working and under-recording of hours worked.

Waikato-Times Former employee Satwinder Singh is pursuing a claim for lost wages.

The Janda brothers are also fighting a huge compensation claim from former employee Satwinder Singh, who says he’s owed $90,000 in wages and wants $25,000 in compensation.

Thirsty Liquor general manager Tina Govan did not return a call for comment.

Until now, licensing inspectors and MBIE have been dissuaded from challenging licences of those suspected or convicted of exploiting migrant workers because of a 2016 decision.

In that decision, ARLA said it accepted breaching employment law might be relevant to whether someone was suitable to hold a liquor licence but a “nexus” needed to be shown which proved the poor treatment of staff affected the responsible sale of alcohol.

In this case, the Janda brothers’ lawyer, Pervinder Kaur, argued no “nexus” had been established between their poor employment practices and the ability to sell alcohol safely, arguing they had an otherwise “unblemished record”.

Kaur argued too much weight was placed on the employment issues. Karyn South, representing the police and the Medical Officer of Health, had argued against, saying the breaches were "serious”.

Lumsden said this new ruling "clarified" the 2016 ruling and “made it quite clear” cases could be made about an operator's character and honesty.

It now appears to open the way for a series of challenges to licences.

Among those likely to be challenged is Auckland bottle store baron Ravinder Arora, who has been accused of paying staff as little as $7 an hour and has failed 20 Labour inspections. Arora has a pending licence renewal for a store in Pt Chevalier, Auckland.