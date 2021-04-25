IAG apologises after attack victim's payout too low to replace blood-stained carpet

Sarah Preece told MPs about how she lost her no-claims bonus on her insurance after the man who attacked her in her home was found not guilty by reason of insanity. (File photo)

Insurer IAG has apologised to Sarah Preece for failures in the way it treated her after she was attacked in her own home by a mentally-ill man who left her with permanent brain injuries, and deep emotional trauma.

Since the 2017 attack, Preece has been forced to battle to get care from ACC, and to get Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, which allowed her attacker to roam free in a psychotic state, to face up to its failure, and to improve the rights of victims of insane offenders.

But in a submission to Parliament, Preece revealed how she was also failed by her contents insurer, which paid her so little money she was unable to afford to replace her blood-stained carpet, or her dining table that had cracked when her attacker slammed her head into it.

Preece told MPs her insurer paid her $7000 to cover $25,000 of damage, and even removed her no-claims bonus as a result of the invasion of her home.

She told MPs the insurer, which she did not name in her submission, cancelled her no-claims bonus was because her attacker was found not guilty by reason of his insanity.

But though Preece did not name her insurer, IAG, the country’s largest insurance company, has admitted it had failed her.

“We have unreservedly apologised to Sarah for any distress we may have caused,” said Wayne Tippet, claims operations executive manager at IAG, which owns the State, NZI and AMI brands.

Parliament TV MP Louise Upston speaks at the first reading of the Victims of Insane Offenders Bill.

“We did not manage the claim with the extra personal care that was needed at the time,” Tippet said.

In her submission to Parliament on a bill seeking to give rights to victims of insane offenders, Preece said: “Because the offender was found not guilty of the 5 offences/crimes he was charged with against me, I lost my insurance no claims bonus, when I sought to recover damages from his destruction and burglary of my home”.

“Other victims of crime don’t suffer that loss, because the crime is acknowledged in law and insurance companies have the civility to make allowance for victims of crime,” she said.

She told MPs the amount she received from the insurer was only a fraction of the value of the destruction the insane offender wrought.

“The cost of his debauchery on my home contents was assessed in the region of $25,000 worth of damage,” she said.

“After adjustments for depreciation I was paid out about $7000. That’s an $18,000 deficit that I was left to bear.

“It showed itself to me every day when I sat at my fractured dining table, or walked on the blood-stained carpet because I could not afford their replacement.”

IAG learnt about her submission after Stuff contacted the Insurance Council, a private lobbying association for insurers.

Preece then received an uninvited call from a maleIAG executive asking her if she wanted it to “review” her claim.

Preece’s submission to Parliament described her experience of “reviews” done by organisations into the way they had treated her.

“I am exhausted by corporations doing shonky reviews to serve themselves and sanitise clearly dubious behaviour. Usually at my emotional and financial toll,” she said.

She believed the call was an insincere attempt to manage an impending public relations disaster.

She said IAG had all the information on file to make a call on the way it had treated her without asking her permission to conduct a “review”.

IAG has also now apologised to Preece for the distress it caused by the approach it made to her.

IAG told Stuff it was looking into how it had handled Sarah’s claim, acknowledging it had failed to identify her as a “vulnerable” customer.

“Over the past few years, we have been actively prioritising and building on our processes in the way we help our vulnerable customers. Last year we launched a specialist customer care team that is extensively trained to manage claims like Sarah’s,” Tippet said.

ROB STOCK/Stuff IAG owns the State, AMI, NZI, Lantern Insurance, Swann Insurance, NAC Insurance and and Lumley insurance brands.

On April 21, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment began a consultation on regulations which would force insurers to publish Fair Conduct plans to demonstrate how they treated their customers fairly, including how they treated “vulnerable” customers.

Preece said insurers could show their commitment to vulnerable customers in two ways.

The first was for insurers to hire specialist independent insurance assessor and advocates for clients who were vulnerable, had brain-injury or were a victim of crime, to represent them when they made an insurance claim, she told Stuff.

“It was so extensive and such a burden to me, while I was so compromised, and consumed by all of the 'aftermath' demands [including dealing with police and appointments], and in the end I couldn't cope with it, so I just gave up on it,” she said.

“The Insurance companies could change any policy that creates an inequity for victims of crime by offenders found not guilty by reason of insanity,” she said.

“It wouldn't cost them very much to do that as there are 'only' about 30 to 40 of these such victims per year, and not all of them will have reason to make home/contents/insurance claims.”

The Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said it could not require its members to make changes to their policies, such as no longer removing no-claims bonuses from people whose attackers were found not guilty because of their insanity.

“It would be unlawful to do so,” Grafton said.

“Losing a no-claims bonus and paying excesses when not at fault is a common complaint, however, these mechanisms are in place to ensure insurance remains affordable to all policyholders, and will be specific to each policy, and each insurer’s pricing approach,” he said.

Grafton said regulators had made it clear insurers had to have systems in place to identify and manage customers’ needs which includes those in vulnerable circumstances.

“Insurers do have systems in place to support people experiencing vulnerability on a case-by-case basis,” he said.