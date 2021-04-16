Alliance starts processing beef at Lorneville plant

Alliance Group has completed a $5 million, 18-month upgrade to its Lorneville plant, near Invercargill.

Alliance Group completed an 18-month upgrade project and began processing beef at its Lorneville plant, near Invercargill, this week.

The project cost close to $5 million, and was carried out with support from the Provincial Growth Fund.

In involved a major engine room upgrade and the reconfiguration of the co-operative’s venison plant, so it can also process beef.

The group was unable to say how many animals the plant could process, citing commercial sensitivity, but said it would free up space at the Mataura plant for prime steer, heifer and bull.

Chief executive David Surveyor said the project was a key part of the co-operative’s beef growth strategy and in direct response to farmer demand.

“We have seen a steady increase in supply volumes year-on-year and our farmers have been seeking more beef capacity in peak season. This investment meets this need but also benefits our deer farmers because we have increased the plant’s venison processing capacity,” he said.

Alliance Group would continue investing in a premium beef portfolio and strengthening its beef performance at its Mataura, Levin and Pukeuri (Oamaru) plants, Surveyor said.

He believed the beef expansion showed the co-operative’s commitment to the Lorneville plant and said it would create longer seasons for staff and add new jobs to the region.

“Alliance Group is Southland’s largest employer and the Lorneville plant alone has almost 2000 people in total on site at peak capacity,” Surveyor said.