Tenants eviction halted by Tenancy Tribunal because of landlord's suspicious timing

Tenants whose lease was terminated after they made repeated complaints about the neighbours have had the termination notice overturned by the Tenancy Tribunal.

The unnamed tenants live in the middle unit of a property with a shared driveway.

Details naming the tenant or the address of the property have been suppressed under changes to the tenancy law that came into effect on February 11.

The saga began when the tenants of unit 2 complained to the property manager about their neighbours in unit 3.

The key issues for the tenants in unit 2 were about how their neighbours in unit 3 used the shared driveway and that they parked their cars outside the double garage that separated the two properties.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Tenancy Tribunal has overturned a 90-day tenancy termination notice after the tenants claimed the notice was retaliation for their repeated complaints about the neighbours.

But the unit 3 tenants complained about a security camera in unit 2 that looked over the parking area in front of the garage but also had a limited view of unit 3.

After multiple emails addressing the complaints the landlord issued a breach notice to each of the tenants.

The notice to unit 3 concerned driving fast down the driveway and playing loud music from their cars. The notice to unit 2 was for the security camera. The landlord later withdrew the notice to the tenants of unit 2.

There was also a meeting at the property between the tenants of both units and the property manager, which seemed to result in an agreement resolving the tenants’ issues, the tribunal said.

However, not long after this apparent truce, the tenants of unit 2 received a 90-day notice terminating their tenancy.

The property’s owners Daniel Gardiner and Melanie Gardiner told their property manager to serve the termination notice because the property was “in need of well overdue maintenance upgrades and our builder has stipulated they would need the property vacant to be able to complete the work required”.

Melanie Gardiner told the tribunal that the work included renovations required to comply with the Healthy Homes Regulations such as the installation of an oven hood and an extractor fan in the bathroom.

She also said that the property could need insulation work but confirmed that there had been no inspection of the property to ascertain what work needed to be done.

When questioned by the tribunal, Melanie Gardiner admitted that the remedial work she had outlined could be completed while the tenants remained in the property.

The timing of the notice raised the suspicion that it was motivated, at least in part, by the earlier complaints, adjudicator Ross Armstrong said.

Armstrong declared the tenancy notice invalid.

However, he also dismissed the tenant’s claim that the termination of tenancy was racially motivated, saying there was no evidence that the tenants of unit 2 had been discriminated against.