Virtual 'Albert Einstein' appears to click across generations

Can Albert Einstein help combat loneliness even after his death?

A “virtual” Albert Einstein has entertained more than 10,000 people around the world, days after being put online by Auckland software company Uneeq.

The company created the virtual human, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, in part to test the “power of personality” in virtual companions when it comes to helping combat social isolation.

Partnerships director Simon Grieve said the response had exceeded its expectations and Uneeq had to rush to double its capacity with cloud services provider Amazon Web Services, which is hosting the virtual Einstein, to keep up with the demand for quizzes and conversations.

Uneeq is also behind digital barrister Bella and ‘Sophie’, a bot designed to inform people about Covid and combat misinformation about the virus.

“Our goal is to create ‘tech for good’,” Grieve says.

“We were surprised to learn that pre-Covid one in four adults had suffered from the effects of social isolation, which has heightened health risks associated with it.”

Einstein “made sense” as a virtual companion because he is such an immediately recognisable figure across generations, he says.

Perhaps don’t expect the AI tool to unlock the secrets of universe for you, though.

“Does the fact the universe is not in a constant state prove it has never been in one, including nothingness, and therefore that ‘time’ is infinite?”

Virtual Einstein wasn’t equipped to chip in to my recent topic of dinner time conversation unfortunately, and nor was it ready to comment on whether and how the universe would ‘end’.

“What is the relationship between time and space?”, also appeared to stump the virtual Einstein, though to be fair I don’t think I understood the question I was asking anyway.

But the virtual Einstein has 350 curated programmed responses to questions as well as access to a vast array of facts from US knowledge engine WolframAlpha and an open source quiz engine.

You may learn that Einstein was a keen sailor for 50 years, though not apparently a particularly talented one, proving as he pointed out (or did he?) that “you don’t have to be good at something to enjoy it”.

Grieve says Uneeq worked with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem – which Einstein requested controlled his imagery and the use of his work after his death – to ensure the virtual human was true to the scientist’s personality and legacy.

Whether everyone has the right to control the authenticity of any online recreations of them after their death appears to be a moot point, however.

“It is something we need to be careful about with the technology,” Grieve says.