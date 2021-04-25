One versus two: Prospering while single in a world set up for couples

Single, and prospering: Harley Neville, freelance TV and film professional, uses his spare income to invest in world-changing technology companies through the Sharesies platform.

From clawing together a deposit on a home on their own, to having to save bigger retirement nest eggs, singletons have a tougher time of it financially than couples. Or do they? Rob Stock reports.

While the official statistics show singles of all ages are less likely to be satisfied with their incomes, and also less likely to own their own homes, Aucklander Harley Neville isn’t convinced he’s financially disadvantaged as a single.

”As a bachelor, I feel like I have got a lot more money than when I had a girlfriend,” says Neville, a freelance film and TV industry professional.

“I spent a lot of money on going out for dinners and going on road trips,” he says. “Nowadays, as a bachelor my expenses are much lower.”

He’s got rent and food to cover, but the rest of the money is his to save, and invest, which has become a passion for him.

Neville is a representative of the one in six singles who are not just getting by financially, but feel they are prospering.

FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL Social justice and retirement policy campaigned Susan St John speaking at the Financial Services Council conference this week on why KiwiSaver is not fair to women.

WHAT THE STATISTICS SAY

There is no homogenous cohort of singles, but singles are captured in a wide range of government “wellbeing” and wealth data.

Some singles make an active choice to “self-partner”, a phrase coined by former singleton Emma Watson in 2019, but others just haven’t found that special someone yet, or became single after a relationship broke down, or were widowed.

Singles are more likely than people in couples to be struggling financially, and there is one group that stands out in the statistics for financial vulnerability.

Getty Emma Watson shortly before she announced she was “self-partnered”, an act that symbolically rejected the categorisation of celebrities as either single (and hence eligible), or coupled up.

A quarter​ of single parents told Stats NZ in 2018 that they didn’t have enough money to cover their daily needs.

But even when children are not part of the equation, there’s still a gap between singles and couples.

The wellbeing stats show that while 12​ per cent of singles (defined as “not in a family nucleus”) without children had incomes too low for their basic needs, just 5​ per cent of couples without children were in the same position.

And while 22​ per cent of couples without children said they were “only just getting by”, 29​ per cent of singletons without children felt they were in the same position.

The picture is mirrored by the Commission for Financial Capability’s surveying.

While it asked different questions, it found singles far more likely to say they were “just treading water”, or that they were “struggling”, than people who had coupled up.

But then there are the financially successful singles like Neville.

The wellbeing stats show 25 per cent of couples without children had incomes that were “more than enough”, while 16​ per cent of singles said the same.

On a national level, the financial lives of single people are gaining in importance.

According to Statistics New Zealand, single person households are the fastest-growing household type in New Zealand, and will account for 27 per cent of all households by 2038, up from 24 per cent in 2013.

SPENDING WOES OF SINGLES

It can be expensive to be single.

“The average weekly expenditure on housing and utilities for a couple ($313.90)​ is less than twice that of a one-person household ($212.30)​, says Stats NZ spokeswoman Carole van Grondelle.

“When you look at this alongside income, people living alone spend a greater proportion of their disposable income on housing,” she says.

But, she adds: “We’d stress that some care is needed as the groups of ‘one-person’ and ‘couple-only’ households are diverse, and may include people at different life stages.”

And it’s not a one-way street.

Couples seem to spend more on certain things, like entertainment and clothing, though this data could be skewed by a “wealth effect” with people with houses enjoying capital gains, and feeling freer to spend their money.

FREER TO TAKE RISKS

Neville has dual aims with his investing, which he does through Sharesies. The first is to get a deposit for a home. The second is to ultimately achieve financial freedom, and a decent retirement.

He’s an “aggressive” investor, putting money into technology companies that he believes are changing the world, especially green tech companies, which offer hope for a wealthy future without destroying the planet.

Higher risk means higher potential reward, and Neville doubts he could take such risks if he was in a couple.

“I do think I would be more conservative,” he says.

SUPER SINGLES NEED MORE SUPER

Singles need to be good investors.

People living alone after the age of 65 get a higher rate of NZ Super to take into account the extra costs of running a household on their own.

But research by Massey University academic Claire Matthews indicates the extra they get is not enough to compensate singles for all the extra costs of living alone.

Matthews, from the Massey Fin-Ed Centre, says the latest version of the 2019 Retirement Expenditure Guidelines she produced showed a couple living in a major city like Auckland or Wellington wanting a “choices” lifestyle, including a holiday once a year, would need a combined lump sum of around $787,000​.

But a single person would need a lump sum of around $764,000​.

If they moved to a cheaper provincial town, the single person would need $411,000​, compared to the $493,000​ needed by a couple.

“The reality is that the cost of living for two is not twice that of one,” Matthews says.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hannah McQueen, owner of the EnableMe financial coaching service, says singles do have the advantage of being able to plan without having to consider someone else’s perspective.

“Two can live almost as cheaply as one,” she says.

A new edition of the Retirement Expenditure Guidelines will be published within weeks, Matthews says.

SINGLES HAVE TO DO BETTER

Hannah McQueen, owner of the EnableMe financial coaching business, says with their single incomes, singles have to work harder to make financial progress than couples.

“They don’t have the same margin for error that couples have,” McQueen says.

But not having to worry about the preferences of a partner, or having to cope with a spendthrift other half, means singles tend to find goal-setting easier, McQueen says.

“Planning is more difficult [for couples], as couples have different tendencies to factor in, different goals and different personalities. It can end up in enabling poor behaviour, and arguments,” she says.

But, she says: “Singles have no sounding board, so they feel very much on their own”.

“They need to be super self-aware, which most aren’t,” she says.

But singles are more willing to seek advice, McQueen says, and a third of EnableMe’s clients were single people.

THE PROPERTY GAME

With property prices having hit extraordinary levels, mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson says singles face a bigger challenge than couples getting into their first homes.

“It’s raising the deposit that’s the biggest issue,” the East Auckland adviser says.

“Probably only one in 10, one in 15 of my first homebuyers is single.

Peter Meecham/Stuff East Auckland based financial adviser Karen Tatterson says singles still feature among her first homebuyers, despite high prices.

“I’ve just done one for a single woman, a teacher. The repayments were cheaper than the rent she had been paying.”

The teacher had help from family keen to see her, and her young son, have a secure roof over their heads, Tatterson says. She was fortunate. Couples may have two sets of parents who can chip in money towards a deposit.

Jimmy Ellingham/Stuff Stephanie Merkens with her son Paul in their newly-bought Palmerston North home.

“Before she bought, she had had three rentals in 12 months,” Tatterson says.

Tatterson’s singleton buyers tend to be split between accidental singles, who’ve come out of a relationship, and people who decide that they want to be captains of their own ships.

HOME-OWNING SUCCESS

Sam Stubbs, founder of the Simplicity KiwiSaver scheme, says so far it has made 50 first-home loans, and seven​ of them have been to single people buying their first homes.

One of them is Stephanie Merkens​, who took possession of her Palmerston North home earlier this month, after having secured a loan from Simplicity.

Merkens, mother to five-year-old Paul, bought her home from her landlords.

“I reached out to the owners, and took a leap of faith, and asked whether they would be open to selling,” she says.

Stuff-co-nz MoneyHub's owner Christopher Walsh published a guide for single parents.

“They were very compassionate, and they agreed on a good price. They could have asked a lot more considering the market.”

Merkens became single after her relationship broke up, but she ticked a lot of McQueen’s boxes for the skills a financially successful single needs.

Her grandfather took a great interest in her learning financial skills, and she became a sharemarket investor early in her life, and even when she was in a couple, she was the one who did the budgets.

“I’m incredibly grateful I had that. It’s been a gradual process of planning over the years and budgeting,” she says.

She’s not flush with cash, but she has enough to live, and to have the little luxuries that ensure life is good, like money to have lunches at the weekends with her friends.

“I budget for everything,” she says.

DEVELOPING FOR COUPLES

Couples are where the money is, and developers develop primarily for couples, Tatterson says.

The three-bedroom place is the most commonly-developed format in Auckland, followed by the two-bedroom place.

Single-bedroom homes were not half the price of two-bedroom places.

At Ockham’s Great North Road development in Avondale, a one-bedroom flat of 52 square metres was selling for $640,000​. A 65sqm “New York-style loft” flat was selling for $745,000​.

At Ockham’s Onehunga development in Jordan Avenue, a 45sqm one-bedroom flat was selling for $500,000​. A 59sqm two-bedroom flat was selling for $740,000​.

SINGLE, BUT ACTING LIKE A COUPLE

Tatterson says recently she arranged finance for two single brothers banding together to buy a place.

They were combining their singleness to achieve a couple’s financial power, though as with couples, should they part ways, the property would have to be sold, or one would have to buy the other out.

That’s not the only way a single owner of a home can replicate some of the financial power of couples.

Singletons who own a home find it much easier to rent out rooms than couples, boosting their income, so they can make headway on the mortgage.

Not only do couples tend not to want to invite a gooseberry in, but Christopher Walsh, owner of the Moneyhub financial information website, recently published a guide for single parents, says many singles don’t want to be that gooseberry either.

“No one wants to flat with a couple because it’s like ‘yuck’,” he says.

For single property owners the incremental revenue they can get from renting a room out can increase their ability to get ahead on the home loan, he says, and they may also be able to share the cost of some utilities, like power.

McQueen says inconvenient lifestyle trade-offs for money, such as renting out a room in their homes, are things singles can stomach, as long they can see it won’t be forever.