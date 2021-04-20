Overseas investors fined $1.38m for using NZ relatives to buy land

Overseas investors have been fined $1.38 million after using New Zealand relatives to buy several forestry blocks.

The penalty comes after a family bought 3600 hectares across five blocks in Awakino, Ngāruawāhia, Awaroa, Paranui and Manganui for a total of $12.8 million.

The land was bought in the names of three companies, Smith Road Farm Ltd, Paranui Forest Ltd and 488 Manganui Road Farm Ltd.

The family used relatives based in New Zealand to invest in the land on their behalf, in breach of the Overseas Investment Act.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) said the investors knew permission was required to buy the forestry blocks but did not seek Overseas Investment Office approval.

At the High Court in Auckland, Justice Downs found that while the family’s lawyer provided poor legal advice, the investors’ breaches were negligent.

The breaches were serious because the properties were large and acquired for commercial gain, Justice Downs said.

Overseas Investment Office group manager Anna Wilson-Farrell said investors in New Zealand needed to be careful when participating in or acting jointly with an overseas person to buy sensitive assets.

“Breaches of the act can come with serious consequences, including being required to sell property and pay civil penalties.”