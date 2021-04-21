What inflation number may mean for your home loan

With the Reserve Bank setting a high hurdle for any review of its stance on interest rates, small changes in inflation should not trouble homeowners, banks believe.

Inflation figures released by Stats NZ on Wednesday suggest that people in lower income households who are more likely to spend more of their money on rent and petrol will be doing it tough.

But homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief that the small uptick in annual inflation to 1.5 per cent won’t be sufficient to shift the Reserve Bank’s relaxed stance on interest rates and monetary policy just yet.

As quarterly inflation came in 0.2 percentage points shy of the Reserve Bank’s own forecast, its monetary policy committee may feel more justified in its messaging that it wants to see the “whites of the eyes” of inflation and employment growth before considering raising rates, bank economists suggest.

ANZ said the inflation data contained mixed signals, but noted it was always going to be a high hurdle for the data to shift the Reserve Bank’s view that ongoing stimulatory monetary policy settings are justified.

The quarterly data certainly won’t have jumped that hurdle, it suggested.

ASB also expects the Reserve Bank to “remain patient” and hold off raising interest rates until later next year.

Westpac economist Satish Ranchhod had a similar message.

“Looking at the broader trends in prices, inflation pressures are building, but this is occurring gradually,” he said.

“Most of the various ‘core’ measures of inflation, which strip out volatile items, remain below the 2 per cent midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range.”

Reserve Bank former chief economist, John McDermott, explains how inflation is measured and how it manifests itself.

Although Westpac expects annual inflation to climb to 2.5 per cent around the middle of this year, “for the Reserve Bank, today’s result reinforces our expectation that the OCR will remain on hold for an extended period”, Ranchhod says.

Kiwibank said there was nothing in the inflation data that the Reserve Bank would be surprised by, let alone that it would feel the need to react to.

“Strip away the volatility and core inflation remains subdued, easing from 2.1 per cent to 2 per cent,” Kiwbank said in a research note.

“The economy is not yet strong enough to generate a sustained lift in prices. When setting monetary policy, central banks look to the medium term, and try to look through temporary shocks and disruption.”

But at what point might a series of seemingly “temporary disruptions” pushing up the price of goods and services add up to something that looks a bit less temporary?

That is a question BNZ has been pondering.

“It will be very difficult to judge the extent to which the widely expected pick-up in CPI inflation will reflect transitory, rather than fundamental, inflation pressures,” the bank said.

“We just think there is a danger of attributing too much of it to the transitory, rather than the fundamental.”

BNZ’s assessment?

“By later this year, and into the first half of 2022, New Zealand’s inflation story will have accumulated enough firmity to have the Reserve Bank intimating a reduction in monetary stimulus.”