Man behind NZ's tallest skyscraper plan sells huge subdivision site

An image from the Moir Hill subdivision between Puhoi and Warkworth. The 1500ha block which is currently zoned for lifestyle blocks with protected native areas is up for sale.

A huge parcel of land intended for lifestyle blocks north of Auckland is being sold by a Chinese billionaire linked to a planned skyscraper in downtown Auckland.

Asia Pacific International Group (NZ), owned by Furu Ding, is selling its 1500 hectare Moir Hill parcel of land north between Puhoi and Warkworth.

The land is currently planted in pines but holds consents for 207 lifestyle blocks. The Northern Express Motorway extension, currently under construction, runs through it.

Ding also heads New Development Group which owns the Marriott hotel at Shanghai’s Changfeng Park.

In 2012, Ding paid $53 million for the site of the former Royal International Hotel at 106 Albert St in downtown Auckland.

Two years later NDG NZ announced plans for a 52-storey tower for the site. At 209 metres, it was touted as the country's tallest residential building, second only to the Sky Tower in height.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of the proposed NDG Tower planned in 2017 by Furu Ding’s company NDG NZ.

The project won Overseas Investment Office approval in 2017 but little has been heard since.

It was due to include a five-star Ritz Carlton hotel but many hotels proposals have gone on the backburner following Covid-19 and its impact on the tourism market.

NDG’s resource consents for 106-108 Albert St expire in October.

Regarding the Moir Hill sale, commercial real estate agency JLL said the forestry estate was a “once in a generation” opportunity and much of the basic roading and works had been done.

Currently planted in pines, it has consent for 207 lifestyle lots, but there was a lot more land available in return for protecting native areas.

The huge block stretches from north of the Pohuehue Viaduct on State Highway 1 to south Perry Rd in Warkworth with several points of access from State Highway 1. The Puhoi to Warkworth motorway extension opens later in 2022.

JLL agent John Bunning said it was not uncommon for a land owner to get the site to a certain standard before onselling it to a developer.

The land still retained pockets of standing bush and a number of the valley floors that have wetland environments within them on the river floodplains.

"A large network of streams and the Mahurangi and Puhoi River run through the site with six significant waterfalls.

“This is significant because while it is already consented for 207 lots, the sheer size of the land and its attributes could allow for more transferrable titles through protection of indigenous vegetation.”

Statistics NZ estimates the “Tauhoa-Puhoi” area will experience a 50 per cent population increase by 2043, representing an additional 2,680 people in the area.

Expressions of interest close on May 27 unless sold prior.