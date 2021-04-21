Moody's affirms NZ credit rating and expects economy to 'remain resilient'

The Monitor looks at how individual parts of New Zealand's economy have rebounded since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has reaffirmed the stable outlook on New Zealand’s “Aaa” credit rating, saying it expects the economy to “remain resilient in the face of external headwinds”.

Fellow global ratings agency Standard & Poor’s upgraded its New Zealand ratings in February in a move that appeared to coincide with peak optimism in the post-Covid economic outlook.

While there was no upgrade from Moody’s, which has applied a stable ‘Aaa’ rating to New Zealand since 2002, its commentary was similarly upbeat.

“New Zealand's resilient economy, strong policy frameworks and robust fiscal buffers” had supported its credit profile amid the economic shock caused by the pandemic, it said.

“We expect New Zealand's economy to remain resilient in the face of external headwinds because of its trade openness, diverse and competitive agricultural export base, flexible labour and product markets, high wealth levels and supportive demographics, driven by solid net immigration," analyst Michael Higgins, said.

The economy had the potential to grow at a rate between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent annually, which was “a level higher than that of many advanced-economy Aaa-rated peers”, he said.

But the agency expected economic growth to average “around 4 per cent over 2021-22”.

Moody’s analysis made no reference to an apparent increase in New Zealand’s perceived natural disaster risk this week, after academics led by Victoria University upped the chances of a major quake on the Alpine Fault in the next 47 years from 30 per cent to 75 per cent.

The main risks to the country’s credit standing were “a significant housing market correction” or a sharp and prolonged period of weaker economic activity that resulted in a large and sustained increase in government debt, it said.

Moody’s said its credit rating reflected New Zealand’s “very strong institutions and policy effectiveness”, along with its “robust fiscal position when compared with its peers”.

The fact more than half of New Zealand’s external debt was denominated in New Zealand dollars and that the banks had reduced their short-term reliance on overseas funding both reduced the country’s credit risks, it said.