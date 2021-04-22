Sharemarket won't get the same boost from re-opening as others

The local sharemarket may not get the same bounce as those overseas when economies re-open.

Our economy hasn't had it as tough as others during the pandemic so the sharemarket won't get the same boost as others when economies around the world re-open, according to Stephen Bennie of Castle Point Funds.

“We don’t have quite the same kicker from re-opening economies because ours has been re-opened for quite awhile,” said Bennie, a portfolio manager at investment firm Castle Point Funds. “Our base bottom was a lot better than a lot of other countries, so our recovery isn’t as big as what a lot of other economies will see.”

Many companies had benefited from investors seeking dividend yields in a low-interest rate environment, but that theme was moderating, he said.

“Company returns from here will be more company specific and relate to how companies are performing,” he said. “That tailwind that a lot of companies in New Zealand have been enjoying from people seeking returns from dividends, that’s fading.

“If a company is performing well and growing its earnings, that will be the driver for share price returns from here, more than it has been in the past,” Bennie said.

While concerns remained about the coronavirus in Europe, Brazil and India, investors were likely to look through that on optimism the rollout of vaccines would catch up, he said.

“The narrative of economies re-opening throughout 2021 and 2022 should be intact, and that’s a healthy backdrop for corporate earnings,” he said.

The only potential “fly in the ointment” that could derail the global economic recovery from the effects of the virus and lockdowns was rising interest rates, but although they had risen, they remained at low levels, he said.